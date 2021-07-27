Vaccaquiddick

Posted on July 27, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Vaccaquiddick

  1. MACK says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    A president in cognitive decline is a fair bit more dangerous.

  2. rickw says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    If you are vaccinated and you can still catch and transmit, then vaccination is only for your personal benefit, and has no impact on others.

    On that basis, all politicians applying pressure to get vaccinated are straight up liars / dictators.

  3. Chris M says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Well it only makes sense if you picture the vaccinated as incapacitated and unable to drive. Would that be the future he sees? It’s true that laying in bed you aren’t a big risk to others.

  4. flyingduk says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Its coming here soon … ever ratcheting loss of ‘priviledges’ until you submit.

    Remember – ‘once you take everything away from a man – he has nothing left to lose’

    At the moment, many would be accepting a certain degree of restriction to safeguard what they have (job, assets, movement priviledges – such as they are). What do governments do with tens or hundreds of thousands of people who have already lost those things as a result of government action – how else do you coerce them>?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Since Newsom is putting the entire state at risk of suffering ghastly contagious socialism he should resign immediately.

    On such things Larry Elder is sounding somewhat encouraged.

    Exclusive — Larry Elder Wants to Be First ‘Good Governor’ California Has Had ‘in a Very Long Time’ (26 Jul)

    The only way is up, so Larry definitely has a point.

  6. egg_ says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    The Frankenvax rollout in earnest is obviously an attempt to bail out dead Scummo walking.

  7. Up The Workers! says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Perhaps Governor Newsome should have told his lethally stupid Dementiacrat counterpart in New York that before he started stuffing all the early Covid sufferers into Nursing Homes and killing off the defenceless elderly in their thousands.

    Lefties…”finkin” isn’t their strong point.

  8. John A says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    rickw says: July 27, 2021, at 1:20 pm

    If you are vaccinated and you can still catch and transmit, then vaccination is only for your personal benefit and has no impact on others.

    On that basis, all politicians applying pressure to get vaccinated are straight-up liars/dictators.

    Are you sure? If you can still catch it, what is the benefit? Ameliorated symptoms? Psychological affirmation?

    And if you can still transmit it, then there is no “society” “socialist” or “community” benefit either.

    The only ones really benefiting are the manufacturers and all the political hangers-on enjoying the power play.

  9. Annie says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    He doesn’t have the right to subject people to dangerous, still highly-experimental non-vaccine ‘vaccines’.

  10. Rex Anger says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    The only ones really benefiting are the manufacturers and all the political hangers-on enjoying the power play.

    Nailed it.

    Greedy people rushing to make bank with a crap product before the market changes, grifters on the grift for their (hastily rejigged) special grant-harvesting processes, and legions of little hitlers and napoleons revelling in suddenly-acquired unaccountable power over their fellow humans.

    Nothing has changed in thousands of years of human history. Except that the real or imagined ‘crises’ they feed upon are whipped up far faster than ever before…

  11. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    July 27, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Assuming everyone who is unvaccinated is going to kill you is like assuming every other driver is a drunken speeding maniac. Be safe. Stay home. Wear a plstic bag over your head.

  12. Kneel says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    “…Gov Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated people to drunk drivers…”

    Ah yes – the man who dined indoors in a $1000/head restaurant with a dozen or so others, while restaurants for the plebs could only be “outdoors” and then shut down the plebs restaurants while the glitterati ones were OK in exactly the same scenario – right next to each other, same exact “outdoor” arrangements! Oh, and he insisted the plebs wear masks (which he and his party did not).

    But he is of the woke left, so he’ll be FINE. Political opponents will be FINED.

    Ah California – how many citizens moved out of state this week, Gav? 20k? More?
    Perhaps the “big one” will arrive soon, and cleave the “left coast” off the continental US, where it will do a fair imitation of Atlantis.

  13. egg_ says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    The Frankenvax is the equivalent of a self-drive vehicle?

  14. Mother Lode says:
    July 27, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    So much of regulatory overreach is couched in terms of a few citizens having an impact on many citizens.

    Forgetting for the moment the piffling risk that non-vaxxed people pose to others, just reflect on how much has been smuggled over the goal line with arguments like ‘Why should (demographic x) be allowed to cause (imagined impact y) on the rest of us?’

    Here is the thing though. Three people, one likes a flutter perhaps more than average but not an addict (A), another a tipple also more than average but not a dipso (B), and another a durry more than most but not a chain smoker (C).

    The government says to A and B, “You know that smoking is killing you too. How about we ban it?” It then says to B and C, “Gambling is a scourge. Do you know how many homes it has wrecked?” Finally it goes to C and A, “The statistics connecting alcohol to violence and mayhem is beyond cavil!”

    The result is that in turn three bans are implemented. And now no one can gamble or drink or smoke.

    These are stark examples that politicians only nibble at the edges of so far but they are meant for illustration. But look at how many things are simply illegal now.

    You have to wear a helmet on a bicycle because some moron you don’t know and who is nothing like you will weave through traffic and have their skull smashed in. You can’t have a beer on the beach. You need special permission to drop a fishing line, and now protesting the removal or rights.

    But it is for everyone else’s sake, you understand. Don’t be so selfish.

  15. rickw says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Are you sure? If you can still catch it, what is the benefit? Ameliorated symptoms? Psychological affirmation?

    Agree, should have been in inverted commas.

  16. Kneel says:
    July 27, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    “But it is for everyone else’s sake, you understand. Don’t be so s[h]el[l]fish.”

    Stop stealing my rice wine!
    Good advice not to be a prawn though…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.