Liberty Quote
Publicly-funded comedians and state-subsidised playwrights claim to be the edgy breakers of taboos as they denounce wars and government collusion with corporations. They never fear that government will respond by cutting their grants. Few admit that what makes liberal democracies liberal is that “power” will not throw you in prison, whether you speak the truth to it or not, and that taboos have been broken for so long that the most “edgy” thing an artist can do is to uphold them.— Nick Cohen
-
Recent Comments
- Kneel on Vaccaquiddick
- rickw on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Speedbox on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Derp on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Timothy Neilson on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Indolent on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Kneel on Sarah Crowd-Control
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- rickw on Vaccaquiddick
- Derp on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- cohenite on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Mother Lode on Sarah Crowd-Control
- bemused on Sarah Crowd-Control
- rickw on Sarah Crowd-Control
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- calli on Sarah Crowd-Control
- Mother Lode on Vaccaquiddick
- Nick on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- candy on Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action
- cohenite on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Kneel on Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action
- egg_ on Vaccaquiddick
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Rex Anger on Sarah Crowd-Control
- Vicki on What to do about shifting AZ advice
- Rex Anger on Sarah Crowd-Control
-
Recent Posts
- Sarah Crowd-Control
- Vaccaquiddick
- Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action
- What to do about shifting AZ advice
- The Other Albo
- New emission reduction proposals: you can help!
- The counter-position for why people do not want to take the vaccination shot
- “Positive [covid] tests as they are counted today do not indicate a ‘case’ of anything”
- By “this country” he means Australia
- David Bidstrup guest post. Matthew 7.7 – “Seek and ye shall find” (The Covid mantra)
- Three options for political change
- No, the young are not at “considerable” risk of being killed
- Vaccine propagandists and the big lie
- Israeli Prime Minister re-introduces Yellow Star policy
- Biden DoJ clears the decks of trivia to pursue something big
- As a desk calendar once said to a fortune cookie…
- Alabama’s Bull Connor: Do you know what his job title was?
- The annual “last chance” announcement.
- Showing we care. Making postal deliveries safe
- Rudd and Turnbull on News Corp: Worth a second look?
- NSW Propaganda
- This really is Australia
- Changes afoot
- Bill Muehlenberg – Health Fascism is Spiralling Out of Control
- Modern economics provides no sound advice on how to manage an economy
- Vikki Campion guest post. The values and virtues of wokedom
- Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Music Maestro: July 23, 2021
- ANU’s Perth office (aka Chancellor Professor the Hon Julie Bishop’s office)
- David Bidstrup guest post. Where is Hercules when we need him?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Vaccaquiddick
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
A president in cognitive decline is a fair bit more dangerous.
If you are vaccinated and you can still catch and transmit, then vaccination is only for your personal benefit, and has no impact on others.
On that basis, all politicians applying pressure to get vaccinated are straight up liars / dictators.
Well it only makes sense if you picture the vaccinated as incapacitated and unable to drive. Would that be the future he sees? It’s true that laying in bed you aren’t a big risk to others.
Its coming here soon … ever ratcheting loss of ‘priviledges’ until you submit.
Remember – ‘once you take everything away from a man – he has nothing left to lose’
At the moment, many would be accepting a certain degree of restriction to safeguard what they have (job, assets, movement priviledges – such as they are). What do governments do with tens or hundreds of thousands of people who have already lost those things as a result of government action – how else do you coerce them>?
Since Newsom is putting the entire state at risk of suffering ghastly contagious socialism he should resign immediately.
On such things Larry Elder is sounding somewhat encouraged.
Exclusive — Larry Elder Wants to Be First ‘Good Governor’ California Has Had ‘in a Very Long Time’ (26 Jul)
The only way is up, so Larry definitely has a point.
The Frankenvax rollout in earnest is obviously an attempt to bail out dead Scummo walking.
Perhaps Governor Newsome should have told his lethally stupid Dementiacrat counterpart in New York that before he started stuffing all the early Covid sufferers into Nursing Homes and killing off the defenceless elderly in their thousands.
Lefties…”finkin” isn’t their strong point.
rickw says: July 27, 2021, at 1:20 pm
Are you sure? If you can still catch it, what is the benefit? Ameliorated symptoms? Psychological affirmation?
And if you can still transmit it, then there is no “society” “socialist” or “community” benefit either.
The only ones really benefiting are the manufacturers and all the political hangers-on enjoying the power play.
He doesn’t have the right to subject people to dangerous, still highly-experimental non-vaccine ‘vaccines’.
The only ones really benefiting are the manufacturers and all the political hangers-on enjoying the power play.
Nailed it.
Greedy people rushing to make bank with a crap product before the market changes, grifters on the grift for their (hastily rejigged) special grant-harvesting processes, and legions of little hitlers and napoleons revelling in suddenly-acquired unaccountable power over their fellow humans.
Nothing has changed in thousands of years of human history. Except that the real or imagined ‘crises’ they feed upon are whipped up far faster than ever before…
Assuming everyone who is unvaccinated is going to kill you is like assuming every other driver is a drunken speeding maniac. Be safe. Stay home. Wear a plstic bag over your head.
“…Gov Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated people to drunk drivers…”
Ah yes – the man who dined indoors in a $1000/head restaurant with a dozen or so others, while restaurants for the plebs could only be “outdoors” and then shut down the plebs restaurants while the glitterati ones were OK in exactly the same scenario – right next to each other, same exact “outdoor” arrangements! Oh, and he insisted the plebs wear masks (which he and his party did not).
But he is of the woke left, so he’ll be FINE. Political opponents will be FINED.
Ah California – how many citizens moved out of state this week, Gav? 20k? More?
Perhaps the “big one” will arrive soon, and cleave the “left coast” off the continental US, where it will do a fair imitation of Atlantis.
The Frankenvax is the equivalent of a self-drive vehicle?
So much of regulatory overreach is couched in terms of a few citizens having an impact on many citizens.
Forgetting for the moment the piffling risk that non-vaxxed people pose to others, just reflect on how much has been smuggled over the goal line with arguments like ‘Why should (demographic x) be allowed to cause (imagined impact y) on the rest of us?’
Here is the thing though. Three people, one likes a flutter perhaps more than average but not an addict (A), another a tipple also more than average but not a dipso (B), and another a durry more than most but not a chain smoker (C).
The government says to A and B, “You know that smoking is killing you too. How about we ban it?” It then says to B and C, “Gambling is a scourge. Do you know how many homes it has wrecked?” Finally it goes to C and A, “The statistics connecting alcohol to violence and mayhem is beyond cavil!”
The result is that in turn three bans are implemented. And now no one can gamble or drink or smoke.
These are stark examples that politicians only nibble at the edges of so far but they are meant for illustration. But look at how many things are simply illegal now.
You have to wear a helmet on a bicycle because some moron you don’t know and who is nothing like you will weave through traffic and have their skull smashed in. You can’t have a beer on the beach. You need special permission to drop a fishing line, and now protesting the removal or rights.
But it is for everyone else’s sake, you understand. Don’t be so selfish.
Are you sure? If you can still catch it, what is the benefit? Ameliorated symptoms? Psychological affirmation?
Agree, should have been in inverted commas.
“But it is for everyone else’s sake, you understand. Don’t be so s[h]el[l]fish.”
Stop stealing my rice wine!
Good advice not to be a prawn though…