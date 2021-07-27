What to do about shifting AZ advice

Today in The Australian
Last week, as Australians were confined in yet another round of lockdowns, Scott Morrison urged the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to review its advice, which unconditionally recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine only for over-60s. Following that request, ATAGI updated its view and recommended the vaccine’s broader use.
Wow. The ‘SCIENCE’.
Now we all understand how ‘science’ works.
Sounds like an experiment.
You got in before I could, Jupes.
At University, it’s called “Political Science”.
Not at all. It is to do with making shit up about the AZ vaccine as they go along. A quick recap:
1. AZ was released in Australia, just as five EU nations had paused its roll out (due to blood clot deaths). ATAGI said that’s bullshit, it’s good to go. (I’m paraphrasing).
2. Someone in their 40s died from blood clots after taking AZ. ATAGI said, rightio then, let’s just allow it for people over 50.
3. Someone in their 50s died from blood clots after taking AZ. ATAGI said, oh dear, let’s just allow it for people over 60.
4. PM requests ATAGI review their advice. ATAGI says, yes sir!
I’m struggling for a word or phrase to sum this (deadly) clown show up. Appalling just doesn’t cut it.
No jupes , but a cut throat razor would .
Crmnals….murderous criminals possibly in the end…..of millions.
It might be hard to fathom but that’s the reality.
I suspect that the same Apocalyptic Catastropharian village idiots from the Bureau of Mendacity that the Misgovernment hires to guess the weather and the climate, are the ones who now purport to give it Medical and health advice. Maybe they accepted the lowest-priced tender if they bothered tendering at all – or perhaps they gifted it to Party relatives?
That famous medical expert, Groucho Marx once forthrightly said: “Those are my principles…and if you don’t like them, then I have others!” Their “Armageddon-du-jour” one day is Global Freezing – the Coming Ice Age. The next day it is Global Warming – Rising Sea levels. For the last year and a half, it has been Covid.
The vaccine one day is Astra Zenica and the next it is Pfizer – but both of them are so lethal that they need a liability-waiver for purposes which have never been explained.
With the Mogadishu-On-The-Yarra Labor(sic) Misgovernment of Deadly Dan the Chi-Com Man having amassed some 90% of all Australia’s Covid deaths through its unequalled corruption, dodgy tendering practices, sub/sub/sub/sub/sub contracting
to the “little maaates”, compulsory training in the Humpty-Dumptyism of diversity dogma but not in security or quarantining; gross incompetence and finely-honed stupidity, and now urging people to take a lethal “Vaccine” so dodgy that it comes with a Government-guaranteed waiver of legal liability for “Big Pharma” and G.P.’s, I cannot help but think that the people now advising these low-brow, knuckle-dragging Union goon trough-snouters, are the husbands of all those latte-sipping Leftard “Doctors’ wives” we have been hearing about for years.
The joint is truly “Juicy-Fruited”!
3. Someone in their 50s died from blood clots after taking AZ. ATAGI said, oh dear, let’s just allow it for people over 60.
Anyone older. Fuckit.
Sure to have co-morbidity we can blame.
The TGA provides the honest safety and efficacy data.
ATAGI? Take the heat for the minsters decisions.
Well to be fair the same thing happened with Gardasil. Initially rejected for government subsidy but then approved because journalists pressured politicians who pressured the TGA. Cervical cancer rates have risen since the vaccine (despite being on a downward trend before the vaccine).
And Hepatitis B vaccine. Only supposed to be for junkies but they didn’t want it and women who’ve just given birth are easy to bully – so newborns became the target. Liver cancer rates have tripled since the vaccine.
The polio vaccine rollout was a catastrophe (Cutter incident (the Cutter lab was the scapegoat but in reality all the vaccines caused paralysis)). It didn’t matter. The polio vaccine was declared a miracle by fiat and doctors just diagnosed every case of paralysis as being caused by something other than polio. No prizes for guessing what’s happened to paralysis rates since the vaccine.
Most people (including most doctors) in the 1960s didn’t understand why the measles vaccine was necessary as deaths from measles in countries that had data for it were negligible. But they got it anyway and now people have allowed themselves to be persuaded that it saves tens of millions of lives.
Every vaccine approval is political. They just never got as much attention as this one.
Those on the Right should have realised that vaccination is a communist’s wet dream 200 years ago but they got sucked in just like they always do.
From ATAGI’s statement on TTS:
^ By the way, the above should be your strategy.
If you want to get anywhere with anybody on this issue tell them that the whole COVID response is so illogical that you’re starting to wonder if any vaccines have been approved in good faith.
The government and the left would be petrified of the idea that some people are turning against the infant vaccine schedule.
But you won’t of course will you? The cucks on the Right will instead fall over themselves to say “I’m not an anti-vaxer!!! I love getting 50 flu shots every year! I’m just a tiny bit concerned that this vaccine isn’t quite as super duper SCIENTIFIC!!! as all the other vaccines (peace be upon them)”.
you want to cite some data?
Gardasil was introduced in 2010 – there is no shift in cervical cancer rates, and you will not see the benefits until the immunised get to the age range where cervical cancer typically manifests itself.
Now go away you anti-vax nutter.
Liver cancer rates
Hep-B introduced in 2000.
No change.
Again – go away.
I think people would have more respect for our leaders if they underwent the same risks and suffering as the population.
Pays to be cut in line with the economic damage they inflict. Public servants and pollies.
A bunch of unpaid suspensions in departments that have less to do during lockdowns.
No special services or details for pollies. Let them do their own shopping and driving. No travelling more than 10km without explaining the reason in public.
A little bit of seeing what lockdowns mean to the hoi polloi might make them see these simple-minded knee-jerk reactions of theirs in a slightly different light.
Hep B vaccine was first used in Australia in 1981 (and infants were targeted from 1990). And your own data shows an increase in liver cancer rates.
And Gardasil was approved in 2006 and if there won’t be any benefits for another 250 years or so why did we bother?
You can stay Duncan but can you please learn to read? And think.
linearly from time zero. ie: nothing to do with the introduction of vaccines.
(sorry – yea, Hep B was introduced in 1983)
fuck you’re dumb. Cervical cancer kicks in when a woman is in her mid-30’s.
ergo: no benefits will be seen until about 2040.
You see that, Duncanm? You have permission from a blow in to be here!
I hope you appreciate the grave responsibilities that puts upon you.
By way of explaining what will have come across as provocatively condescending, I should point out that Figures does not distinguish between thinking and hallucinatory out-of-body astral travelling.
or, as it was also given to teens, earliest is about now (2020).
Politicians and public servants should take a pay cut of, say 30%, and the money could be used to help small businesses who are facing ruin.
Can we stop with the ‘no one is protected until everyone is protected’ schtick? There is NO SUCH THING as ‘community transmission’ – there is only individual transmission. YOU, as an INDIVIDUAL, either get sick with it or you dont (ultimately, EVERYONE will be exposed – vaccine based immunity obviously wanes so quickly due to mutation that durable immunity can only follow real infection).
Given the risk is individual, the response also MUST be individual – if you want to reduce your risk, you work on your immunity (BMI, BSL, Vitamin D etc) or (if you think it help – you take a vax) or, if you think it might help, wear a mask (i can point you at 27 studies which show they dont help) or, (if you still dont understand elimination is impossible) you reduce your exposure with social isolation etc.
Its high time we told the people the truth – this thing is so infectious that the actions of others CANNOT save you – you must protect yourself.
I was responding to his comment that told me to “go away”. Feel free to apologise.
They should be in jail.
30% pay cut?
No wonder these people are having a laugh
To quote Groucho, “That is my advice , and if you don’t like it… well, I have others.”
Not the same people, but the same education and sheltered life that leads them to believe that a computer model is a superior replacement for the actual observation of the chaotic operation of complex systems.
The best forms of public policy are those that we can’t measure their benefits for another several decades so nobody can be held accountable.
At any rate I can already look through my crystal ball and tell you. There will be no benefit from the vaccine because there isn’t any mechanism for it to work. You see HPV, the virus that we are told causes cervical cancer, infects us on a “chronic” basis (so the story goes). Do you know what that means?
It means that there is no way to acquire any kind of immunity to it (because harbouring it actually increases our susceptibility to it rather than reducing our susceptibility). So there is no possibility of any kind of immunity – theoretically or practically to the virus so the vaccine cannot possibly work under any circumstances.
And yes, the same logic applies to Hepatitis B. And varicella.
Someone must have some kinds of ‘bot that alerts them every time a blog talks about vaccination so they can spread their anti vaccine bullshit.
The worst of it is that people cautious about a new vaccine get politically lumped in with anti-vaxxers like Figures to discredit their concerns.
On the other hand, doing the lord’s work, Duncanm.
AstroZeneca is the vaccine used in the UK is it not? The trouble is not enough Statistics are given out and comparison with other life risks. Women on the pill for instance have a higher risk of suffering a blood clot than the vaccine. Just like statistics are neglected for the numbers infected of those tested positive.
It seems to me that ATAGI only look at one area surely it has to be done like a cost benefit analysis where all variables are fed in for consideration ,eg mental health issues
I used to come across side effects of medication in patients as although psychologists do not prescribe medication ,one has to be aware of them eg anti depressant causing psychotic turn. Has anyone noticed that the information about pills that included side effects is not put inside medication packaging anymore , not that most people bothered to read it . These days MIMs has to be googled . So I guess what I am trying to point out is the general public are unaware of side effects of any medication they swallow so happily go along with doctors prescribing drugs for them it’s only when what has happened with AZ that they are refusing to take something . This is applicable to all the politicians also . How many of them do do you think read about medication they take ?
And the Right wonders why it always loses…
Here’s a hint. If you want to beat the Left, stop falling over yourself to agree with them on 99.99 per cent of every issue.
Figures a friend died of ovarian cancer may many years ago as symptoms back then were not picked up until too late . Her son was a vet and like Peter Doughty turned to research in the area that killed his mother . David ended up as a professor heading up research in this area and making women more aware so the disease could be tackled early . Back when he started , prognosis was usually death in a very short time.
So now more diagnosed because of advances in medicine.
I have had the AstraZeneca vaccine. I know of at least 40 others. No after effects.
Regarding shifting AZ advice. My GP advice I accept.
What is not helping is that the more power government (and, of course the pollies) assumes there is ab inextricably linked diminishing of the wisdom to use it.
They get dumber as they get stronger.
I’d like to think that the Lord has a better grasp of the concept of time than Duncan.
How anybody can look at liver cancer (Hep B), paralysis (polio), congenital defect (rubella) and cervical cancer (Gardasil) rates over the past decades and not realise we have been scammed on a gigantic scale is beyond me.
ATAGI was pressured or felt pressured into approving the AZ vaccinations quickly. The vaccine should have been used selectively, each individual with their GP weighing up the benefits and risks. This happens in one form or another with all new drug therapies to begin with before they are mass marketed. It allows for adverse effect profiles and dosing to be more rigorously established as well as stock levels required to meet demand. They failed to do this for what now appears to be unjustifiable reasons, that the virus is not as dangerous as it was first thought. It took many years to vaccinate against polio and vaccination rates for the influenza virus sit at 40-60% and reduce community transmission effectively enough if you make this judgement simply based on its ongoing use and recommendations by ATAGI.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and some here and many elsewhere say we should all get vaccinated. They are entitled to having and voicing their opinions. The ideological issue here is the most relevant, should the individual with existing knowledge, with their doctor if they so chose, take the vaccine or is it NOT up to them to make the choice and rather should they be compelled for the greater good of the community to do so. Compelling people makes some of them suspicious and skeptical. The left wants to breed these people out of existence through education and various means of compulsion. We should oppose this way of thinking everywhere and by any means possible if we want retain individual rights. For me this is a Canary in the cage scenario.
I think people would have more respect for our leaders if they underwent the same risks and suffering as the population.
Like being quarantined in a 3*** hotel rather than a luxury retreat upon return from overseas travel.
Pony Girl currently living it up in a multi-room suite at The Westin in Brisbane.
Mutation?
The Schwarzenegger effect
Jupes:
Although it doesn’t get to exactly the heart of how appalling this is, Jupes, it does convey the “why”. It’s from Jack Lang:
How about some shifting Ivermectin advice ?
Min,
re clots and the pill. One of the chief reasons for this is due to a sub-set of women who carry a gene for increased risk of clotting – factor v leiden. The gene is also responsible for a significant percentage of DVT from inactivity – long hall flights etc. I understand that somewhere between 5-8% of the population carry this gene. All women before they start on the pill should be screened for this. (This gene creates multiple medical risks during pregnancy).
If that’s true then death rates would have plummeted as incidence rates increased (or at least, the decline in death rates would have been vastly greater than any decline in incidence).
But with ovarian cancer, both death rates and incidence rates have fallen commensurately suggesting that increased awareness/diagnosis has limited benefit.
It’s cervical cancer that is targeted by Gardasil. With that, incidence rates went from being on a significant declining trend before the vaccine to flat. From the data alone the only evidence that we have suggests that the vaccine is counter-productive.
Incidentally, death rates from cervical cancer have followed a similar part to incidence rates in cervical cancer too suggesting that better awareness/diagnosis has little effect.
If only we all had that option – In SA, we are all COMPELLED to follow the advice of the ‘State GP’ (‘Professor’ Spurrier)* You MUST self isolate, you MUST get tested on days 1, 5,13, you MUST wear a mask, you MUST only travel 2.5km from home once a day, etc etc etc. (and you MUST get the jab is coming – if they dont actually hold you down, they will just ratchet up the price of avoidance until it amounts to the same thing)
Who put these risk averse primary school ‘dont run in the playground’ State Health Officers in charge of my life??
* Interesting how many of these State Health Officers are ‘Professors’ … I bet they are all ‘Associate Professors’, aka ‘Aspros’ – toy professorships given in lieu of salary, a bit like the old imperial honours .
“Wow. The ‘SCIENCE’.”
Especially when it bumps up against the backing of the wrong horse.
It was bad enough when their spike proteins just snagged on the money in my wallet.
Now they are locking doors, standing as menacing sentinels out the front of shops, watching my every move, telling me to shut up and roll up my sleeve for a vaccine last week they were warning me against, and trying to scare me with lurid hellscapes that would beggar the talents of Pieter Bruegel.
It’s the shifting advice on the vaccines that troubles people who are already hesitant about whether they even need a vaccine.
The government and health bureaucrats’ advice has been as clear as mud.
“So now more diagnosed because of advances in medicine.”
This is the go-to for anything that needs to be pushed out of the medical headlines, autism/spectrum disorders being the poster-child example.
“So now more diagnosed because of advances in medicine.”
Or, perhaps, making important what you can count, rather than counting what is important. It sure seems that CV testing falls into this trap.
Yep. It’s true that high functioning autism could have been missed in days gone by but the idea that doctors in 1950 thought nothing was strange about ten year olds who couldn’t talk (but weren’t deaf) and smeared feces on the walls is preposterous. If doctors back in 1950 were that stupid then one wonders how anybody could trust their diagnoses of polio or measles or diphtheria.
Of course, maybe 1950 doctors diagnosed autism as something else – that’s certainly reasonable. But the problem is that that “something else” (eg mental retardation) hasn’t fallen commensurately with the rise in autism (not even close).
So a good faith reading of the statistics shows that the rise in autism is very very real. The fall in paralysis, liver cancer, and congenital defects are not.
In short, the statistics (properly understood) support the notion that vaccines aren’t safe and aren’t effective.
Of course, statistics can only give generalised conclusions – they can’t give universal ones. You can, however, use logic to show that vaccines simply cannot work (ie where I show above that there can be no such thing as immunity for viruses that infect us on a chronic basis).
flyingduk says:
July 27, 2021 at 9:06 am
* Interesting how many of these State Health Officers are ‘Professors’ … I bet they are all ‘Associate Professors’, aka ‘Aspros’ – toy professorships given in lieu of salary, a bit like the old imperial honours .
How much did we pay Adelaide University for Gillard’s Associate Professor title? Was it 10 Million or 100 Million, can’t remember. I’m sure that a knighthood cost considerably less.
Mother Lode, it’s not just public servants in Vic it’s anyone who works for any sort of government associated body. For example the Alpine Resort Management at each mountain still operates as normal, ski patrol still operates, the car parking etc all operate, they sit around all day with nothing to do. Apparently Spring Street ordered this to reduce unemployment and harm. If you don’t have a government job now you will end up poorer but anything to do with gov and you’re on the gravy train.
Ovarian cancer as far as I know does not have a cure . Earlier prognosis however that would not have led to lower death rates but perhaps more but a longer life for sufferers . That taking into consideration that now it maybe able to manage symptoms .
Entropy says:
July 27, 2021 at 8:27 am
“….education and sheltered life that leads them to believe that a computer model is a superior replacement for the actual observation….”
Geez matey, if this was to change, and the dopes woke up, I’d be out of a job fleecing punters with my sure-fire computer-generated and modelled horse-racing systems
I put out the forecasts and predictions; the marks cough up the dough. The tips fall flat, so I tweak the modelling a bit and then sell them the next sure-fired future-predicting spat-from-the-computer astrologically-sound selections.
As if I care about what the punters observe in real-life at the track. If they don’t like my systems, I have others! (H/T HB Bear @8.25…and to Groucho, of course!)
Vaccines were well truly around when I was in practice and both my sons .were fully vaccinated . In many years years Idid not see autistic children and only a couple of ADD And ADHD , well the distraught parents were looking for help . Also ran parenting classes for years 90 s on and I would have thought that at least a parent would have had difficult children way past the normal . There has been almost exponential diagnosis and there has to be a reason . Psychiatrist friend found adults with ADD and ADHD who had not been diagnosed as children . His theory was genetic but undiagnosed in parent.
But then again maybe changes in diagnosis as BPD classifies more with disorder now.
Who put these risk averse primary school ‘dont run in the playground’ State Health Officers in charge of my life??
Your elected representatives.
Wait.