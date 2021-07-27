You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Vote

I was a member of the Liberal Party for 40 years and I can say we will tear strips off the Liberals and Nationals like hammerhead sharks tearing at the carcass of a sperm whale.”

– Howard government alumnus Ross Cameron has joined the Liberal Democrats. The ex-Liberal says the Lib Dems will campaign Farage-like in all states on a single issue – anti-lockdown – with a view to securing a balance of power in the Senate. Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman is being touted as another big-name recruit. The Australian’s Richard Ferguson is calling them “hard-right libertarians.”