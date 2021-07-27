You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Vote

I was a member of the Liberal Party for 40 years and I can say we will tear strips off the Liberals and Nationals like hammerhead sharks tearing at the carcass of a sperm whale.”
– Howard government alumnus Ross Cameron has joined the Liberal Democrats. The ex-Liberal says the Lib Dems will campaign Farage-like in all states on a single issue – anti-lockdown – with a view to securing a balance of power in the Senate. Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman is being touted as another big-name recruit. The Australian’s Richard Ferguson is calling them “hard-right libertarians.”
Australia needs an alternative. No country can be healthy when no matter which party you vote for, you get the same result.
Anyone else remember the ‘Jo For P.M.” push?
I resigned from the PHON and joined the Liberal Democrats today and donated to the cause. I am sad that I was suckered by Cory Bernardi, an indolent, born-to-rule creep whose heart was never in it and in whom so many put up their hard-earned, leg-work and trust – he was/is totally unworthy. Cannot bear to listen/look at the craven waste-of=space.
“hard-right libertarians.”..?.. WTF is a hard right libertarian these days?…if they can get Campbell Newman onboard I’m in.
Scummo – you’ve done it again!
Not me. I only remember Flo’s scones. Anyone who sets up a party based on anti lockdowns will get my vote but an even sounder base would include a policy to halt the anti coal and renewables push.
Extremist projecting much?
Probably the majority on the Cat.
Add in Campbell Newman.
Yep. Why the Libs and Nats persist down the progressive rabbit hole beats me. There’s already the ALP and Greens down there, plus plenty of odds and sods minor parties like them. How about being representatives of the 40% plus rusted-on conservative voters in Australia? Now that’s a radical thought.
Campbell Newman says he had ‘no other choice’ than to quit the LNP (26 Jul)
I wondered when Ross Cameron would make a return, I’m glad he told the Libs where to stick it. Now this is going to make the next election very interesting.
Cory Bernardi disappointed a lot of people, including me, who gave his party their time and money. Like you I don’t watch any of his shows on Sky, he does not deserve it.
“The Australian’s Richard Ferguson is calling them “hard-right libertarians.””
Ferguson is a intellectual cretin…..A few months ago I watched him on Skanki Markson’s programme and he was completely derogatory about Izzy Folau….so we know where he’s coming form. His activism (it isn’t journalism) is one of the reasons why I cancelled by Oz sub.
I gave away Outsiders for a whole after Ross Cameron was dropped. He was my favourite, by far. Rowan Dean is very good but they were much better together.
I think Ross has the profile to take this somewhere, especially if Campbell Newman comes on board. Morrison deserves everything gets, and I hope it ends up being the boot.
I thought libertarians were decentralists? Neither left or right? And shouldn’t they have more than one policy? The greens seem to be policy-light, and Farage’s UKIP has disappeared now that it has achieved its’ one goal. I am more likely to vote for the LDP than other parties, but I would like them to last for a long time.
Tintarella di Luna says:
July 27, 2021 at 6:03 pm”
The Go-Back-To-What-Worked Movement.
It’s not conventionally inspiring, but geez it’s darn catchy these days.
Coal power, it worked.
Gainful Employment, it worked.
Giving Medicine To Sick People, it worked.
“Farage’s UKIP has disappeared now that it has achieved its’ one goal. “
UKIP and the Brexit party was only designed for one purpose…and it took over twenty yers…but they did it.
Far out, it’s only taken the likes of Cameron and Newman 6-7 years to realise this is where the LNP were headed.
Excellent news for the left!
Does it have anything to do with fisting?
I hope it will dillute the two other major parties.
I’m a hammerhead shark, I tell ya!
In order to get rid of lockdowns we have to vote for a bunch of open boarders, de-industrialisation fanatic, gaylord drug fiends?
I honestly can’t choose.
New political parties take time. Maxime Bernier in Canada left the so called Canadian Conservative party in 2017….the Canadian conservatives are just Trudeau lite (like here0 and he set up a new party called the People’s Party of Canada…which stands for small government, free speech, individual liberty and responsibility, fiscal responsibility and so on…..sounds familiar? He didn’t do well in 2019 but his momentum is growing, such is the disenchantment with the Canadian conservatives who stand for nothing. Bernier’s party is anti-lockdown (the Canadian lockdowns have been draconian)….Bernier was arrested a few weeks ago at an anti-lockdown rally. As Bernier says…you have to be in it for the long term, it takes time and small parties like the Canadian Greens took two decades before they gained anything.
I’m heartened by Ross, Campbell, Tinta and others…I’m also going to join. The Liberal Democrats have been around for a while. Remember remember they were targeted by the Liberals in the courts for their name.
I believe in small government, free speech, individual liberty and responsibility and fiscal responsibility…all of which the Liberal party has completely abandoned.
m0nty says:
July 27, 2021 at 6:42 pm
Excellent news for the left!”
Not at all…..oh and fuck off low IQ slug.
anti lockdown, great.
How about some other suitable policies while people are suitably angry.
– Defenestrate the ABC’s opinion and non-news arms, decentralise the rest. Reduce the city offices to half a dozen admin.
– at least 30% reduction in public service expenditure
– funding to the states limited to GST.
– slash arts funding
Yeah, you tell that troll by giving him attention. He never would have expected abuse and this new approach is sure to get him to stop. /s
Save us from dictatorship first, then we can look at all the others. Campbell Newman’s shopping list looks good to me.
Rohan says:
July 27, 2021 at 6:39 pm
Far out, it’s only taken the likes of Cameron and Newman 6-7 years to realise this is where the LNP were headed.”
No…Ross Cameron has known about this for years….he was suspended from the NSW Liberal party because he called out Photios’s control…he and others tried to reform and wrestle control from the wets but failed. The point is that the NSW Libs, under Photios, are Greens.
I too am a “hard right” libertarian.
I’m so hard on people demanding the government PUT DOWN THE FUCKING TEAR GAS and step off our necks.
I mean, that’s just downright oppressive. The same with the idea to give workers half of their taxes paid back to them. That’s just mean. People HATE earning money and being allowed to keep more of it!
These leftists are like an ant colony on a space station.
OH NO! HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE FREEDOM!
YOU’VE BEEN HANGING WITH THE NICEST OF PEOPLE, HAMMERHEAD.
Don’t create too many enemies at once. You will never get anywhere.
Scummo at the helm, nosediving fast in the polls (again).
Anything with Democrat in its name reeks of the Chipp hand wringers. No good will come of it, the word is a political curse.
Yep – it’s got legs – Campbell Newman was the most sensible and non pretentious Polly.
Welcome back.
And Scummo left the sugar bowl on the dining table.
Well said. However, it’s a pity Corey Bernadi trashed the “Australian Conservatives” as a name.
When I was a younger man a political party that pursued a policy of free love , recreational drug use with a splash of anarchy would have got my vote . Now all I want is to be left alone and free to do what I want when I want without some fukers putting their hand in my pocket to pay for what they want. We need a ‘Leave me Alone ya bastards’ party.
“Well said. However, it’s a pity Corey Bernadi trashed the “Australian Conservatives” as a name.”
I thought the word “conservatives” was too limiting.
But just who is running things these days?? I suspect the problems are so great politicians are just going along with Public Service advice
The Libs:
1. Lock Aussies in their country
2. Lock people in their homes.
3. Embrace nett Zero
4. Waste taxpayers money in a way that makes Swan jealous
5. Want us to take some weird vax.
6. Refuse sensible and available coronavirus treatments.
Why do they think anyone would vote for this?
As Sarah Hoyt says: Those Libertarians want to take over the world – and leave you alone!
Retreads coming back for a second dip at the trough.
Professional Politicians are the only organism that be both a bottom feeder and scum at the same time.
Doubtful that I’ll renew our memberships. Don’t trust those blow ins as far as I could spit, if I was in the habit of expectoration.
This isn’t how you do it.
This is how you do it:
You put together a party called “No More Lockdown Party”.
That’s what goes on the ballot and that’s what people will vote for.
You include as many people from as many parties as who want to be part of it for the next election.
The LDP and the red fishmonger can give members and executive leave to join it.
And help out with some of the advice and organisation without breaching election funding rules.
Or do it as a coalition thingo.
But “No Lockdowns” HAS to be on the ballot, one way or the other.
I thought the word “conservatives” was too limiting.
Yes it sounds stuffy. Sir Bufton Tufton so of thing. It’s unfortunate that the left have stolen ‘progressive’ as I think any sensible person wants progress. Depends on what you mean by progress I suppose.
LDP and PHON need to pal up and not steal each other’s lunch.
But “No Lockdowns” HAS to be on the ballot, one way or the other.
good point
I think Ross has the profile to take this somewhere, especially if Campbell Newman comes on board. Morrison deserves everything gets, and I hope it ends up being the boot.
Perhaps there is now some hope and I hope a few other ‘high profiles’ jump ship.
I will wait to see the LDP’s new and improved manifesto before I join. Bernardi’s fucking capitulation burnt me – and I worked for them in my region.
True, Ossie. Newman is also a VAD fanatic.
Can’t vote for him, sorry.
We’ve seen this before, alas. They get to the Senate, start to love the smell of that high-end red leather; love the six figure salary and perks; start to think of the longer term – lifetime pensions etc. Suddenly, they see the benefits of being ‘pragmatic.’
Here’s a better one.
You fund a “No More Lock Downs” party to contest the PM, leader of the Opposition, Health Minister and Shadow Health minister’s seats.
Red fishmonger and DLP don’t contest those seats but campaign for the NLDP instead in those seats.
“I will wait to see the LDP’s new and improved manifesto before I join. Bernardi’s fucking capitulation burnt me – and I worked for them in my region.”
I know several people who feel similar about Bernardi….they joined the party and volunteered…and then Cory did a runner.
Or you change the DLP name to “No More Lockdowns”.
Left / right is a bit redundant these days when the media portray ‘normal’ and everything else is extreme right. Better to use something like pro-authoritarian or pro-freedom.
Sorry but to me LDP sounds like Lock Down Party. Meh…
Journalists never know whether the hard right are the big government, big taxing, big spending right or the opposite libertarian types.
You guys can party as much as you want…. Mr Stalin (or was it Biden) told me it’s all down to who tallies the votes.
Cassie, the coalition is the same federally, not worth spit. I expect Textor is still in charge just as he was during Malcolm’s misrule.
I hope Craig Kelly joins the group just to underscore that conservatives really do have somewhere else to go.
miltonf: LDP and PHON need to pal up and not steal each other’s lunch.
That’s the only way this will work. Someone here mentioned the other day about small party amalgamation. Whoever it was was on the money.
Couldn’t agree more. If the single issue is going to be anti-lockdown then the name should be Liberal Ivermectin Party.
Dear Gladys thinks that she can rid the State & probably the world of the China virus using nothing more than lockdowns, masks and a problematic vaccine. Common sense would dictate how wrong she and the rest of the health advisers are on the grounds that there is something very important missing from their rationale, which is, there is nothing filling the middle bit, the administering of an anti-viral drug (Ivermectin) directly following a positive test result and before, if necessary, hospital admission.
Say Gladys eventually gets the case numbers down and everything opens back up again, then what ?????????? The fucking virus is right around the world, how are the morons going to manage the external borders that is different to what happened with the Delta version getting in ??
Because labore and the greenfilth are even worse.
That is not a defence of the gliberals, they are absolutely appalling gutless unprincipled spendthrift fascist filth and I will never ever allow my vote to go to any of them (even inadvertently) ever again.
Their performance at a state and federal level in every single jurisdiction they’re in government has been inexcusable. Anyone who willingly votes for them is an irredeemable idiot.
The only thing I’ve joined since Trumble made it obvious that the lieboral party was not for me, is Advance Australia. Must admit Newman, from a political family is suspect in my mind and what the hell did he do in Qld to lose like that?
This assault on freedom by the unipardy if deff a chance to break their grip on this wonderful country.
I sent my (Liberal) state MP an email yesterday
It said, effectively
– I have generally voted Liberal for most of the last 40 years
– The current (SA) Lockdown HAD BETTER BE THE LAST
– If it is not – I will cease to be a friend of your government
– If it is accompanied by even more draconian restrictions (eg mandatory vax) I will become and enemy of your government
Kind regards ….
” and what the hell did he do in Qld to lose like that?”
Newman faced an unhinged and unholy alliance of Labor/Unions/MSM/judiciary and so on. I’m not letting him off…he probably rushed through too much too quickly but he lost that election in 2015 because of a declaration of war by the left…and the people of QLD fell for it. The truth is that he only just lost the QLD election in 2015..it was close.
Crossie: I hope Craig Kelly joins the group just to underscore that conservatives really do have somewhere else to go.
My thought, too. The more that bail and I include disenfranchised Liberal members, the better. As I said above, I want to see a new manifesto before I join the LDP. As a start:-
1. NO MORE LOCKDOWNS
2. NO MANDATORY VAX
3. NO VAX PASSPORTS
4, REIN IN THE AB-bloody-C.
I await with bated breath.
“1. NO MORE LOCKDOWNS
2. NO MANDATORY VAX
3. NO VAX PASSPORTS
4, REIN IN THE AB-bloody-C.”
Agree with every point.
noted thanks Cassie- yeah I know the Courier vomit set itself up as the Qld opposition back then.
“Nature abhors a vacuum”, Scummo.
Cassie – they need to pull the ‘climate so-called change’ rubbish into gear as well.
There is a lot of work ahead if they want my membership.
“1. N0 more lockdowns
2. No mandatory vax
3. No vax passports
4. Shut down the ALPBC
5. Mass PS sackings
6. N0 net zero.”
CL: True, Ossie. Newman is also a VAD fanatic.
VAD?
It was VLAD (no, not the wally in Russia).
LDP, Go the Family, conservative route & Tiny government, and I’ll look at your policies closely!
Drop all renewable crap,
Get out of Paris agreement,
Base load energy promotion,
Restructure state revenue streams to be way more accountable to state premier’s,
Promote/encourage small business,
Divest out of the ABC,
Online media tech looses all equivalent USA 230 protections here in Australia.
Open all current and original statistics on covid deaths in Hospital before and after admissions,
Let Ivimectin, Hydrocloriquin, Zinc be openly allowed, by medical practitioners,
Allow different points of view from medicos in their field of expertise,
Ban all mandatory masks/lockdown policies from State governments (with hold funding!)
Any don’t be afraid by telling the Whole Truth! (Yes, you will loose some votes! But you will gain 10 times more!!)
Make some very hard decisions that will be detrimental to your jobs, but best for the country and its citizens!
You guys have absolutely nothing to loose!
The worst case, is that you will be remembered as the last group of people that tried to save Australia from the Socialists/Communists ruler’s!
Value Add Denier?
Virtuous American Democrat? Is there such an animal?
Volatile Australian Dickhead? Lots of them.
100% agree, I joined Bernardi’s party for a short while – they stiffed me the only time I ever approached them with a problem. At least my then MP (Jamie Briggs) always gave me decent reply to any communication, not the cookie cutter plattitudes.
As to the LDP, agree the name is problematic and the message needs to be succinct.
Could they rebrand as the FREEDOM party with ‘no more lockdowns’ as their main platform, and ‘no vax passports’ ‘defund the ABC’ etc smaller ticket items?
Im up for a run if they want to get serious about it. My current MP is Rebekha Sharkie
VAD = Voluntary assisted dying.
Australia is a “democracy” where you are allowed to vote for one of two parties representing the elite ,the object of both parties is keep power in te hands of the elite.
In a true den}mocracy there are multiole parties representing all views .
TeUS senate is a classic , has there ever heen asenator who was not repubican or a democrim ?
This is stuff of dreams, to quote Gladys when she waxed lyrical about renewables. That proclamation made her my enemy.
Aha – I thought you were referring to his notorious bikkie laws (which he no doubt is still hot for).
Voluntary assisted dying is asking somebody else to commit a mortal sin with you. I could never participate in it.
Crossie says:
to quote Gladys when she waxed lyrical about renewables. That proclamation made her my enemy.
Gladys had a renewable Brazilian (sounds redundant) rather than had a Liberal fossil?
“VAD?”
I thought it was an STD that I’d never heard of.
Now I am getting confused, a Subscriber Trunk Dialling (STD) you’ve never heard of? What is the world becoming…. no don’t answer that, it will take too long.
What did Newman do to lose like that?
Passed unnecessary laws to combat Criminal Activity, that did nothing to combat Criminal Activity.
Sacked 14,000 Public Servants.
Promoted a Labor appointed Magistrate who’d never practised Law, or worked in the Magistrates Courts, to Chief Justice [not making this up].
Did not sack a single Labor Appointee to any Board, Qango, sinecure, Public Service executive, tho Anna Bligh’s husband moved to Sydney and was appointed to a senior position by a Liberal Government.
Appointed a female Speaker and a host of female Ministers, all of whom were hopeless.
There’s plenty more, but you get the picture.
A name for the new partly…. Make Australia Great at Least Once (MAGALO) has a ring of confidence about it.
Ed Case: “a host of female Ministers, all of whom were hopeless”. Obviously Anaesthesia Palace-chook saw this as a good idea and applied Ct amplification to outdo Newman.
nup, I disagree.
The ALPBC and others will go hammer and tongs with these messages, regardless of whether or not they’re official policies.
Go hard, go early. It worked for Newman in QLD in the early days until the wheels fell off the bus.
The “Right again” party ?
Realignment is happening in Labor ranks as well. No Christians of any stripe have a political home in either of the major parties. Labor has fallen the furthest from their original stand by abandoning not only Christians but workers as well.
The LDP already has a profile, How about the LDP Freedom Party?
Dot, you have a leg in the camp, do you not? Perhaps do some tipping off re. this thread.
The difference is that hopeless Labor Ministers avoid criticism by the monopoly Murdoch Press in Qld, while we hear all about the most minor nepotism when the Coalition get a turn.
They’ve had 5 years out of the last 32, but the Courier Mail never stops wailing about “the Joh Years”.
This will be interesting, particularly with free-to-air Sky seriously beefing up its regional presence from the beginning of August.
The realignment is also happening in the US where the two parties have swapped constituencies. Billionaires own the Democrat party now while the workers are moving to Republicans.
The US is also undergoing a geographical realignment, conservatives and workers are moving out of Democrat states and flocking to red states, mostly in the south. There was a Democrat plan to turn most red states purple and then blue by uncontrolled immigration which they spread throughout the country but the realignment is neutralising that effort.
Well said, Crossie.
m0nty says:
July 27, 2021 at 6:42 pm
Excellent news for the left!
If you think that there aren’t a lot of “Old” Labor voters looking for a compatible party, you are more deluded than even I thought. Perhaps talk to Joel Fitzgibbon, and whomever ran in central Queensland last federal election.
And look at Mark Latham, Gary Johns, Peter Baldwin and many others. All have abandoned Labor, which could lose votes massively in both directions, to the Slime and to a rational centre right grouping.
Neil says:
July 27, 2021 at 7:22 pm
But just who is running things these days?? I suspect the problems are so great politicians are just going along with Public Service advice
That is quite obvious. What is needed is politicians who will represent the voters, not roll over to the latest bureaucratic fad.
“Realignment is happening in Labor ranks as well. No Christians of any stripe have a political home in either of the major parties. Labor has fallen the furthest from their original stand by abandoning not only Christians but workers as well.”
Well said.
Once a Labor man, always a Labor man.
Don ‘t be fooled by Latham and his crew.
Or by Campbell Newman.
All they’re after is muffling dissent and directing those 2nd preferences back to Labor.
Low Taxes. Small Government.
Individual Responsibility.
Fighting for less government and more freedom
The Government is comprised of politicians and public servants with no special insight or wisdom. Despite that, it constantly tells us what is best for us and how to run our lives. It ties up businesses in red tape – preventing them from investing, expanding and employing.
The Liberal Democrats believe government have neither the expertise, nor the rights to tell people how to run their lives. People should be free to make their own choices and accept responsibility for the consequences, so long as nobody else is harmed.
The Liberal Democrats are, first and foremost, a party for people. We hold as our highest aim the creation of a society that is concerned with the advancement of human flourishing. Any course of action that inhibits or constrains human flourishing must be held as antithetical to our cause. The snake-oil salesmen who talk of freedom but seek only to advance their own power must be exposed for the frauds they are. It is liberty, the freedom to follow one’s own natural inclinations, that provides for the greatest degree of human flourishing.
An extract from the manifesto by former National President Gabriel Buckley.
Check the policies and if you like, join.
You need to make up your own minds. Neither you nor the party benefit if neither is the right fit.
So Dot, does the LDP see China as a problem, or as an opportunity?
I see nothing about keeping Australia strong in an uncertain world.
Sydney lockdown to be extended by four weeks
The NSW government will announce a four-week lockdown extension across Greater Sydney from Friday.
34 MINUTES AGO By YONI BASHAN, REMY VARGA, ANTON NILSSON, ELLIE DUDLEY
I think the only reason the lockdowns will roll on is so that people can’t go to Macquarie Street to pelt the politicians with rotten tomatoes.
[email protected]
“Check the policies and if you like, join.”
I’m joining.
Latham has wobbled on frankenvax and home detention but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s still a big plus for NSW in my view.
Voters choose their preferences.
Crossie, they’ve dug themselves into a hole and they just have to keep digging it seems, by their logic.
miltonf says:
July 27, 2021 at 9:21 pm
Latham has wobbled on frankenvax and home detention but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s still a big plus for NSW in my view.”
Agree….he still gets my vote here in NSW….he’s good on many issues…I can’t expect someone to be perfect on everything.
Yep, these are my political values also. I’ve voted for the Lib Dems in the senate before and will do so again.
There is one overwhelming issue – LOCKDOWNS.
Latham is not anti-lockdown.
How do you know if you have an STD?
Asking for a friend.
Lockdowns are especially an issue because of the heavy-handed policing.
If police weren’t ‘enforcing’ all this stuff it would not feel half so brutal.
And all their new toys such as tactical armored vehicles and swat-team getups, in a small population like ours, needs to be reined in. ‘Defund the (military style) police’. More power to the rescue and related coppers and less to the jackboots.
“How do you know if you have an STD?”
I would have no idea…..I’ve just read about them.
Old enough to remember STD as ‘subscriber trunk dialling’ while the other thing was ‘VD’.
NSW government to extend Greater Sydney COVID-19 lockdown by another four weeks
ABC News
And all their new toys such as tactical armored vehicles and swat-team getups, in a small population like ours, needs to be reined in. ‘Defund the (military style) police’. More power to the rescue and related coppers and less to the jackboots.
We can start with them donating all their assault rifles to a civilian marksmanship program. We need that a hell of a lot more than their stupidity and shit attitude.
The militarised police is a classic case of a solution vainly searching for a problem. If the fuckers keep it up they will definitely find a problem.
And ISD was International Subscriber Dialling.
I believe in small government, free speech, individual liberty and responsibility and fiscal responsibility…all of which the Liberal party has completely abandoned.
An access to the practical means by which all that might be preserved.
The Yanks go on about their ‘greatest generation’, and all respect for their terrible sacrifices, but they left Sydney with an epidemic of VD after the war. Not just them but mostly. Left my then teenaged auntie pregnant too, so grandad threw her out in the street to fend for herself. As people did in those days.
VAD = Voluntary assisted dying.
Is this available through a nomination process?!
Fart smoking libertarians ain’t gonna save ya.
Idiots.
The Yanks go on about their ‘greatest generation’, and all respect for their terrible sacrifices, but they left Sydney with an epidemic of VD after the war.
Might have been Montgomery: “The Yanks in Britain did more damage to morale of troops fighting in the Middle East than Rommel could have ever dreamed of…”.
The origin of the term “Mother Fucker”.
‘The militarised police is a classic case of a solution vainly searching for a problem. ‘
Exactly, plus post-Lindt Cafe afterthought, now to be used against an ever expanding category of ‘extremists’ – typical petty bureaucrat empire-building.
The Australian slogan “Over paid, over sexed, and over here.”
The American retort “Under paid, under sexed, and under MacArthur.”
The militarised police is a classic case of a solution vainly searching for a problem
There is a logic to keeping certain equipment like body armour and carbines as sealed backup/emergency equipment in a patrol car (like in many rur parts of the US), and providing appropriate training to general duties officers. Especially for police in country areas.
Upgunning and expanding Public Order and Riot Squads in the manner we have seen in the last decade is not. Such police are only ever gathered in response to major outbreaks of public unrest, and they will never be in a position to respond to a gang shooting or terrorist incident (which is what they are currently being geared to deal with) in a timely manner.
Ditto TRG/SOG/TOU groups. Of whom there are very few, and very limited and specific scenarios in which they are employed.
2 GD coppers may lose 2-5 minutes getting kit out of a car and donning it, but that is still significantly faster in a situation where the disarmed public have little more than bad words and belligerence to stop a violent offender. Consider the example provided by Obi-Wan Nairobi, the 22SAS Operator who almost single-handedly cleaned out (and subsequently assisted co-ordinating the clearance of) the Somalis who attacked the DusitD2 complex in Nairobi in 2019…
The roadmap moving forward is also expected to include a comprehensive vaccination strategy with an aim to have every person receive their first jab by the end of August.
34 days, eh?
Righto…
If you can broaden your manifesto to include some common sense social conservatism such as respect for Western Civilization, its traditions and traditional institutions, its history and its culture, then count me in.
p.s. As an additional policy, change the funding model of the ABC into a subscription service like Foxtel.