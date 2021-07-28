Right-wing extremism

Posted on July 28, 2021 by currencylad

32 Responses to Right-wing extremism

  1. Terry says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:44 am

    What? Too lazy to make it a star?
    What could possibly go wrong?

    But why stop there?
    Maybe a red star for HIV positive?
    How about a purple star for gay?

    With which coloured star should the braindead that perpetuate this sinister garbage be branded? (You know, to protect the rest of us from their abject idiocy).

  2. Alan says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria.

  3. mh says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Not yellow stars?
    Disappointing.

  4. Primer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Wow…the choice of colour must be deliberate …what comes next?

  5. Slim Cognito says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:55 am

    The NFL is already irrelevant to many of it’s former fans. Just watch the revenue and ratings decline.
    They already decided to play two national anthems before each game. The regular one and the “black” one.

    https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/nfl-announces-the-black-national-anthem-will-be-played-before-all-games-in-the-2021-season/news-story/e917e19f60add0236a50aaaaaed9ed68

  6. tombell says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Alan says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    What an absolute disgrace. Tnx for posting. Mr Lee seems a cool dude. Interested to see where this winds up.

  7. Ian of Brisbane says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    They should ALL wear them in games, vaxxed or not, so no-one tackles them.

  8. Eyrie says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    What an absolute disgrace. Tnx for posting. Mr Lee seems a cool dude. Interested to see where this winds up.

    About 3 months in the slammer – for both cops is what should happen.

  9. tombell says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    The NFL is already irrelevant to many of it’s former fans. Just watch the revenue and ratings decline.
    They already decided to play two national anthems before each game. The regular one and the “black” one.

    NFL is already pretty much a black competition. The only question now is which black players are deemed “traitors” to the BLM/CRT cause and what future awaits them. Maybe they’ll be required to play with a coconut emblem on their jerseys?

  10. Eyrie says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Sorry, make that pigs.

  11. C.L. says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    I don’t quite get why the Perth man refused to show his mask exemption to the police.

  12. tombell says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    C.L. says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:08 pm
    I don’t quite get why the Perth man refused to show his mask exemption to the police.

    Not sure that it’s compulsory to carry a medical certificate in WA when claiming exemption. (I’ve just quickly scanned the WA covid health “advice” and there’s no specific requirement to carry any proof when claiming exemption -happy to be corrected.) Lee clearly gave the cops the name of his GP who confirmed the advice. So his claim to exemption was well founded.

  13. Scott Osmond says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Surely a hostile work environment case? Or is this going to be one of those situations where the rules and regulations are only applied selectively. I can deal with idiotic and counterproductive rules and regulations, we all do to one extent or another, it’s the price to live in a low information civilisation with things like flush toilets, but what I can’t stand is selective enforcement and outright ignoring them for the important people.

  14. Tom says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Leftards — and their useful idiots in the sporting establishment — don’t do irony. Or history. Here comes the Fourth Reich.

  15. Winston Smith says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Alan:

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria.

    I get crankier every time I see one of these videos.
    The young coppers believe they are untouchable and they can make law as they go. Something definitely stinks in the copper training schools.

  16. jupes says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Yellow. It has to be deliberate.

    This is accelerating pretty fast.

  17. Infidel Tiger King says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria.

    There’s never a meth fuelled chicken van when you need one.

  18. JohnA says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Alan says: July 28, 2021 at 11:46 am

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria

    Isn’t eating and drinking automatically exempt?

    What koolaid are those officers drinking, then?

  19. jupes says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria.

    Que? Standard protocol as I understand it is to take the mask off once the drink is served. The vast majority take it off once seated.

    Why was the man arguing about a doctor’s certificate when it was irrelevant? More to the point, why were the cops harrassing the poor bloke?

  20. John of Mel says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Isn’t eating and drinking automatically exempt?

    I reckon some Karen saw him walking without the mask before he sat down for a drink and ran to the police.

  21. duncanm says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    The drinking is a side-show. Its clear someone reported him to the coppers while he was walking around without a mask.

    The icing on the cake – we’ll make up some charges when we get back to the station.

    Coppers like this need to be prosecuted.

  22. Pete of Perth says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    The batman vest and utility belt unboldens some our constabulary to feel they are invincible arbiters of the law. Their attitude would be different if they didn’t strut around in all that kit.

  23. a reader says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    The sad part is the so called Black National Anthem is actually a wonderful Christian hymn yet the BLM organisation is so anti-Christian it isn’t funny.

  24. Perth Trader says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    The W.A. police have used the QR code to track suspects of a crime…just like the nazis used interpol files to track enemies of the state. In todays world you need licenses, medical examinations to work in mining , construction , transport and trades, fitness to travel permits , ABN number, bank acct details , police clearance to work in many industries that if any of these get cancelled your phuked. #yourmonitored.

  25. Eyrie says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    It must be cultural with WAPig. Same back in the late 1960’s.

  26. cuckoo says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    The W.A. police have used the QR code to track suspects of a crime

    Verry interestink. I see that the WA government quickly passed legislation to prevent this happening again. As I understand it VicPlod applied for access to QR records but were denied. It’s not that any state government gives a $h!t about privacy rights, just that they are ruthless and rat-smart enough to know that if this gets out, it will hurt compliance.

  27. flyingduk says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    A Perth man has been fined $1,000 after he was confronted by police officers for not wearing a mask while drinking in an airport cafeteria.

    a fine is only an allegation of a crime – the PLOD dont determine guilt – thats for the courts – although they are no longer friends of ordinary decent citizens either

  28. flyingduk says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    The W.A. police have used the QR code to track suspects of a crime

    Verry interestink. I see that the WA government quickly passed legislation to prevent this happening again.

    similar in SA I believe, with PLOD (I will, sadly, soon have to start calling them ‘THE FILTH’ in the tradtional cockney manner) v unhappy to not get access to QRs for crime detection purposes regarding the ‘Pizza Bar Cluster’ – seems there was some discussin that the premises were also being used for a drug operation.

    Conversely, PLOD has publicised that they found only 22 QRs at the Tailem Bend service station over the same period as 77 credit cards were swiped, and today schoolmarm Spurrier did say that they were using credit card records and CCTV as well as QRs to trace contacts (cash anyone?)

    Chillingly, Ms Spurrier also let slip the same ‘we are your only source of truth’ line that Adern used a few days back in NZ.

    If they arent all following the NWO script, there are sure a lot of co-incidences going on.

  29. Richard says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Oh yes, the QR code. Without a phone, you must fill out the form.

    Itanona Yobidnis
    43 Faker Parade
    Absolu-Fabrique NSW

    It helps if you have Mediterranean skin.

  30. billie says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    health related – left arm? right arm?
    coldsores – red w yellow stripes
    HIV – neon pink
    cancer – black/white stripes (all cancers, let’s no discriminate)
    STD – pink/black stripes
    etc

    ALP voter – blue with white stars, Eureka flag (stolen yes, but whatever)
    Green voter – green outer with red interior
    LNP voter – blue mobius strip
    screaming leftie who hates everything – bright green with insignia and bells to warn people
    extreme right – black band with some sort of insignia on it?

    Ancestry bands? wow, that would be interesting

    *no limit to how many bands you wear

    this could be a new school subject for primary school, learning to discriminate

    I’m available for further discussion on this, anything short of branding/tattooing people

  31. flyingduk says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    As I understand it VicPlod applied for access to QR records but were denied. It’s not that any state government gives a $h!t about privacy rights, just that they are ruthless and rat-smart enough to know that if this gets out, it will hurt compliance.

    using it to order hundreds of people to present to the showers – sorry medi-hotels – days after some fleeting ‘exposure’ also aint going to help with compliance

  32. H B Bear says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    There’s never a meth fuelled chicken van when you need one.

    Might be a few more on the roads shortly. Remember Nice fuzz. NADT.

