School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 28, 2021 at 8:59 am

    My nephews went to Kings…it’s a great school. I know the current headmaster isn’t popular. I spoke to my sister this morning…the alumni aren’t happy with this however the teacher did upload it onto social media…which you should not do.

  3. Fair Shake says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:01 am

    My work requires me to sign off on a OH&S assessment of my house if I am to work from home. Any changes to be made at my own cost. No biggie but still an overreach. Then at the bottom of the form I have to sign off saying I will comply with all Covid laws and regulations. That one is the issue. I guess if I go back thru my contract there is a similar clause in place already however we are in a brave new world of the Andrews Dynasty.

  4. jupes says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:03 am

    From the article:

    Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs

    FMD. Welcome to East Germany.

  5. Bulldog says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:25 am

    My kids go to Wesley in Melbourne and I know for a fact teachers attended the BLM marches during our first lockdown and actively encouraged students to do so.

    They were praised by school staff and celebrated for breaking lock down and potentially spreading the virus so that they could protest police brutality in another country.

    Go figure

  6. Slim Cognito says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:31 am

    This country gets more rooted by the day.

  7. Delta says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:33 am

    I’m particularly disgusted as my son attended The Kings School. It used to be a superb school but this approach of “summary justice” by the headmaster is beyond the pale. Who the hell entitled the headmaster to be a proactive judge, jury and executioner? And what a shocking example for young boys!

  8. C.L. says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:36 am

    The headmaster also instructs Australians to get vaccinated – otherwise, no freedom forever.

  9. egg_ says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs

    What percentage of calls are just stark raving bonkers?

  10. Des Deskperson says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:37 am

    I’m not in NSW, so I have to ask:

    Were the anti-lockdown protests ‘unlawful’?

    What are the school policies covering staff who may have committed a criminal offence?

    What are the school policies on the private use of social media by staff?

    Do school codes of conduct cover actions by staff that may bring the school into ‘disrepute’?

    The Kings School website seems unhelpful on the last three questions.

  11. rickw says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Disgusting.

  12. Diogenes says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Were the anti-lockdown protests ‘unlawful’?

    What are the school policies covering staff who may have committed a criminal offence?

    1. Yes
    2. Can’t answer to this being a criminal offence as many are copping fines not being charged. If the former, then staff don’t want to get caught speeding..

  13. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Delta says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:33 am
    I’m particularly disgusted as my son attended The Kings School. It used to be a superb school but this approach of “summary justice” by the headmaster is beyond the pale. Who the hell entitled the headmaster to be a proactive judge, jury and executioner? And what a shocking example for young boys!”

    Delta…my nephews also attended the school and one nephew is active with old boys. The headmaster is not popular.

    Imagine if this same teacher had attended a BLM protest last year and had been suspended…the outcry from the left would be palpable. Their ABC would be leading with the story….screams from Sarah Hanson-Dung and others.

  14. dasher says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:50 am

    Of course he would be a hero had he marched with BLM.

  15. Pedro the Loafer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Once upon a time in the Old Australia, it was considered cowardly and shameful to kick a man on the ground in a fight or to dob in someone to authority.

    Now both seem to be standard operating procedure for a good portion of the population.

    How could you look in a mirror knowing you were a coward or a snitch?

  16. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:56 am

    When are they going to rename it the Ungendered Nonmonarch School?

  17. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Were the anti-lockdown protests ‘unlawful’?

    No, Des. They may have breached the stupid arbitrary and illogical “public health orders” imposed on NSW residents by Beryl G’s Bozos, but I fail to see how that makes the protests “unlawful”.

    After all, the entire rationale for the black imbeciles matter marches was that people had a lawful right to protest. And yes, I’m aware that there were subsequent BIM marches in Sydney that the cops did crack down on. However, the precedent had already been set as of last year.

    Those political mongrels and the stupid stinking cops can’t have it both ways.

    Millions of people living in Sydney have had their lives and livelihoods destroyed by the fascist idiocy of the NSW government. That gives the former’s fury a lot more currency than a bunch of pretentious posturing poseurs pretending they give a shit about a bunch of lazy stupid useless criminal idiots.

  18. Des Deskperson says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:01 am

    ‘Can’t answer to this being a criminal offence as many are copping fines not being charged. If the former, then staff don’t want to get caught speeding..’

    Good point, Diogenes.

    I’m not a lawyer, but I suggest that any action the school is taking or may take against this staff member would need to be fairly firmly grounded in clear, fair and robust school employment codes and policies.

  19. calli says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Nice uniforms. Beautiful grounds. Impressive buildings.

    Empty chests.

    Don’t expect the elite to do battle for the MulletMen.

  20. RobK says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:02 am

    marching through the suburb of Haymarket shouting “freedom” and carrying signs saying: “Wake up Australia.”
    If not potentially a name for a new political party, certainly a catchy 3word slogan.

  21. Simon says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:07 am

    I hope he sues the living daylights out of them

  22. Oppressed Ossie says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:09 am

    How quaint we are allowed by the Headmaster to hold our own views. Just hold them, not express them. What a prize walking phallus.
    Civil society doesn’t lock the peons down, nor suppress protest with an army of noodlearmed myrmadons.
    Poor teacher. Another matyr to freedom. Well done that man. Kudos. Need more like you.

  23. RobK says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs
    That’s what happens when they’re all connected to the internet.😊
    I wonder how many tip-offs were from minors/school students.
    The teacher didn’t stand a chance. History has shown many kids to be usefully compliant to tyranny.

  24. Mother Lode says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:17 am

    I think it was the Yes, Minister episode Big Brother where the Minister wants to insert controls to guarantee citizens’ privacy and to be able to review any information related to them in a big new database.

    Sir Humphrey of course wants the opposite. He produces a proposal document to be given the minister called something like ‘Proposals to Protect Privacy…something.’

    Bernard is shocked to see such a document, but Sir Humphry explains that it is better to put objectionable things like that on the cover – it does less harm there than in the text.

    A great many mottos seem to apply under the same principle.

  25. calli says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:22 am

    My school motto was “Courage, Loyalty and Truth”.

    Words to live by.

  26. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:29 am

    jupes (9.03am) Let’s wait and see. Is that 11,000 tip-offs from 16 dickheads giving multiple tips? Is that like the Sleeping Giants who reckoned they were in the thousands but turned out to be 2 nerds in a basement? Or the much admired “Snopes Fact-checkers” which is one old biddy…also in a basement? The left make all sorts of shyte up, so why is this any different, when you consider that these coppers claiming the tip-offs exist are the same F’wits bending and bowing to tens of thousands of BLM dropkicks, with not a qualm.

    11,000 real tip-offs. There’ll be thousands of fines and arrests any day now……

  27. FunesForgotNothing says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:49 am

    If a teacher attends an unregistered gathering in the middle of a lockdown then he is an idiot. Whether he can be suspended depends on school policies and employment terms.

  28. Seco says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:52 am

    The school dobbed him in to the cops! Unbelievable!!!

  29. Seco says:
    July 28, 2021 at 10:59 am

    So when it becomes “unlawful” to not be vaccinated will Cats ask “yes but was it unlawful?”.

  30. Adam D says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:09 am

    @ Bad Samaritan

    Local Facebook suggest that its sadly true. Small town of 20k and I have seen dozens of post saying they have called for cops on interstate plates and the like.

    The number of people telling people to Dob in others is significantly higher. Anecdotal I know but not promising. I keep getting kicked off the pages when I politely tell them to go f*** themselves, so even the moderators are a worry.

  31. calli says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:10 am

    The “law” is not a moral compass.

  32. H B Bear says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:10 am

    My school motto was “Courage, Loyalty and Truth”.

    Similar to the Cat’s, “Courage, Loyalty and struth”. Under a word salad rampant.

  33. H B Bear says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Time to get a copy of Anne Frank’s Diary and head to the attic.

  34. Dan4eva says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs – as a nation formed from convicts why would you expect any different? Imagine the number of informants amongst our chained ancestors as they vied for their gaolers favour in the colony of New South Wales. History repeats?

  35. Roger says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:23 am

    The headmaster also instructs Australians to get vaccinated – otherwise, no freedom forever.

    It’s bad enough that we have to take medical advice from public health bureaucrats who are unqualified to speak to the issues on which they pontificate (known professionally as acting outside your scope of practice), but now we have headmasters opining on vaccination. The only thing standing between us and the health fascists who would make vaccination compulsory is the Constitution.

    Meanwhile, at King’s they’ll continue to teach their boys how to be good little Germans, “bravely and faithfully”, while ever this fellow is in charge. I imagine the Board is right behind him too.

  36. Primer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Simple, this is how you do it.
    Mandate masks everywhere, then allow the vaccinated to remove them.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/27/kamala-harris-threatens-america-only-way-to-end-mask-mandates-is-to-get-vaccinated/

    I see trouble at mill.
    The US can hasten its future by replacing poor Joe with Kamala asap.
    The place is looking like it’s on the brink.

  37. Lee says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:38 am

    So people actively in favour of BLM protests (because of a black man’s death in police custody in another country, at that!) during one lockdown, are totally opposed to anti-government protests in another lockdown, on the occasion of which the police and governments’ attitude has taken a remarkable 180 degree turn, treating those protesters differently, like criminals?
    Oh, the irony!

  38. Alex Davidson says:
    July 28, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Anyone who has studied China’s Cultural Revolution would never encourage this sort of dobbing in unless they were a communist. Half the problem is the insidious practice of allowing informants in such cases to remain anonymous. That should end.

  39. Primer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. The State loves an informer and believes it’s the world’s best practice way to manufacture consent through fear.

  40. egg_ says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Penalties
    Refusing or failing to comply with a direction given by the NSW Health Minister without a reasonable excuse is an offence, and could result in a fine of up to $11,100 for individuals, six months’ imprisonment, or both. Further fines of $5,500 apply for each day the offence continues.[21]

    Draconian.

  41. Gary says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    In NSW the police apologized to gay men for enforcing the law against them. In Victoria the police apologized and gay men can even have their criminal convictions expunged.

    So its okay for some people to break the law.

  42. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Primer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm
    “The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. ‘

    Fifty years ago the Nobel Laureate had it nailed……amazing to think His Bobness was still putting out the best album of the year in 2020, eh what?

    George Jackson (1971)
    ‘Sometimes I think this whole world
    Is one big prison yard.
    Some of us are prisoners
    The rest of us are guards.”

  43. Fair Shake says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Primer says:
    July 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm
    The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. The State loves an informer and believes it’s the world’s best practice way to manufacture consent through fear.

    I used to think Australians were different and held together against authority. But alas another mateship mythology driven into the dirt. This used to be a great country. What the fk have we become?

    A bunch of risk averse whinging, dobbing, government handout demanding, wind powered, Chinese buying-selling, woke cancelling , outsourcing, latte lapping, no good two faced, ABC praying, bad driving, doona hiding, low alcohol, electric sniffing dingbats!
    Alleluia, amen, where’s the Tylenol?

  44. Bad Samaritan says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Just read through all the comments on the Kings School. Hang on to your hats all you well-heeled ex-Kingsters and family members thereof, for a stunning revelation……

    In early December last year (2020) I was hiking in the Kosciuszko NP and caught in a flamin’ torrential downpour about to become a blizzard… even went white-water rafting, without the raft, at one point. After a coupla hours I jumped into a hut (which will remain nameless) after which, an hour or so later about 20 Kings School lads appeared from the long ridge behind the hut (it’s all trackless bush out there) with 4 teachers. They were doing D of E and the lads had to camp and cook in their tents, but the teachers came in for a long pleasant evening chat, and I noted their first names but won’t repeat them.

    Anyhow, all the teachers thought the Covid19 was BS, which was clear enough already since we were sitting directly opposite each other at a table in the hut, not social distancing!. I don’t know if they had to put in a daily report claiming they were abiding by the rules, but I doubt they told the truth. Go the resistance!

    BTW: Those Cats whom I know also go bush-bashing around in the mountains, might like to guess the hut. Long ridge behind it, and having a cuppa are the clues! First letter will do, lest some snitch reading the Cat decide to inform on the teachers.

  45. Richard says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    jupes says:
    July 28, 2021 at 9:03 am
    From the article:

    Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs

    FMD. Welcome to East Germany.

    I don’t understand this type of behavior. When my neighbors had a kid’s party next door to us during our lockdown, I thought it was nice to hear the kiddies screaming and laughing, instead of sitting in an atmosphere of complete silence. It would never have crossed my mind dob them in. Maybe that’s because I was brought up in an environment where if we told tales we would receive a belting.

  46. Lily says:
    July 28, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    History repeats?
    It certainly does. Australia started life as a Penal Colony and here we are a hundred odd years later and we are back where we started. I wonder when the floggings, and leg irons are going to start.

  47. H B Bear says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    I wonder when the floggings, and leg irons are going to start.

    The Rum Corps will be replaced by the Dan Murphy’s Woodstock crew.

  48. H B Bear says:
    July 28, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    In Ranger dual cabs.

