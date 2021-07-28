Liberty Quote
Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution.— David Kemp
-
Recent Comments
- Arky on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- H B Bear on School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”
- H B Bear on School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”
- billie on Right-wing extremism
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- twostix on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Richard on Right-wing extremism
- Lily on School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”
- flyingduk on Right-wing extremism
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- flyingduk on Right-wing extremism
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- woolfe on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Roger on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: July 24, 2021
- cuckoo on Right-wing extremism
-
Recent Posts
- Right-wing extremism
- School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”
- Thousands killed in 2020-21 thanks to far-left hate-mongering
- Confirmed: ‘COVID hospitalisation’ figures are being rigged
- You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Vote
- Sarah Crowd-Control
- Vaccaquiddick
- Sydney big shots are hurting – News Corp springs into action
- What to do about shifting AZ advice
- The Other Albo
- New emission reduction proposals: you can help!
- The counter-position for why people do not want to take the vaccination shot
- “Positive [covid] tests as they are counted today do not indicate a ‘case’ of anything”
- By “this country” he means Australia
- David Bidstrup guest post. Matthew 7.7 – “Seek and ye shall find” (The Covid mantra)
- Three options for political change
- No, the young are not at “considerable” risk of being killed
- Vaccine propagandists and the big lie
- Israeli Prime Minister re-introduces Yellow Star policy
- Biden DoJ clears the decks of trivia to pursue something big
- As a desk calendar once said to a fortune cookie…
- Alabama’s Bull Connor: Do you know what his job title was?
- The annual “last chance” announcement.
- Showing we care. Making postal deliveries safe
- Rudd and Turnbull on News Corp: Worth a second look?
- NSW Propaganda
- This really is Australia
- Changes afoot
- Bill Muehlenberg – Health Fascism is Spiralling Out of Control
- Modern economics provides no sound advice on how to manage an economy
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
School motto: “Bravely and Faithfully”
This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.
They’re building a rat ship there.
My nephews went to Kings…it’s a great school. I know the current headmaster isn’t popular. I spoke to my sister this morning…the alumni aren’t happy with this however the teacher did upload it onto social media…which you should not do.
My work requires me to sign off on a OH&S assessment of my house if I am to work from home. Any changes to be made at my own cost. No biggie but still an overreach. Then at the bottom of the form I have to sign off saying I will comply with all Covid laws and regulations. That one is the issue. I guess if I go back thru my contract there is a similar clause in place already however we are in a brave new world of the Andrews Dynasty.
From the article:
FMD. Welcome to East Germany.
My kids go to Wesley in Melbourne and I know for a fact teachers attended the BLM marches during our first lockdown and actively encouraged students to do so.
They were praised by school staff and celebrated for breaking lock down and potentially spreading the virus so that they could protest police brutality in another country.
Go figure
This country gets more rooted by the day.
I’m particularly disgusted as my son attended The Kings School. It used to be a superb school but this approach of “summary justice” by the headmaster is beyond the pale. Who the hell entitled the headmaster to be a proactive judge, jury and executioner? And what a shocking example for young boys!
The headmaster also instructs Australians to get vaccinated – otherwise, no freedom forever.
What percentage of calls are just stark raving bonkers?
I’m not in NSW, so I have to ask:
Were the anti-lockdown protests ‘unlawful’?
What are the school policies covering staff who may have committed a criminal offence?
What are the school policies on the private use of social media by staff?
Do school codes of conduct cover actions by staff that may bring the school into ‘disrepute’?
The Kings School website seems unhelpful on the last three questions.
Disgusting.
1. Yes
2. Can’t answer to this being a criminal offence as many are copping fines not being charged. If the former, then staff don’t want to get caught speeding..
Delta says:
July 28, 2021 at 9:33 am
I’m particularly disgusted as my son attended The Kings School. It used to be a superb school but this approach of “summary justice” by the headmaster is beyond the pale. Who the hell entitled the headmaster to be a proactive judge, jury and executioner? And what a shocking example for young boys!”
Delta…my nephews also attended the school and one nephew is active with old boys. The headmaster is not popular.
Imagine if this same teacher had attended a BLM protest last year and had been suspended…the outcry from the left would be palpable. Their ABC would be leading with the story….screams from Sarah Hanson-Dung and others.
Of course he would be a hero had he marched with BLM.
Once upon a time in the Old Australia, it was considered cowardly and shameful to kick a man on the ground in a fight or to dob in someone to authority.
Now both seem to be standard operating procedure for a good portion of the population.
How could you look in a mirror knowing you were a coward or a snitch?
When are they going to rename it the Ungendered Nonmonarch School?
No, Des. They may have breached the stupid arbitrary and illogical “public health orders” imposed on NSW residents by Beryl G’s Bozos, but I fail to see how that makes the protests “unlawful”.
After all, the entire rationale for the black imbeciles matter marches was that people had a lawful right to protest. And yes, I’m aware that there were subsequent BIM marches in Sydney that the cops did crack down on. However, the precedent had already been set as of last year.
Those political mongrels and the stupid stinking cops can’t have it both ways.
Millions of people living in Sydney have had their lives and livelihoods destroyed by the fascist idiocy of the NSW government. That gives the former’s fury a lot more currency than a bunch of pretentious posturing poseurs pretending they give a shit about a bunch of lazy stupid useless criminal idiots.
‘Can’t answer to this being a criminal offence as many are copping fines not being charged. If the former, then staff don’t want to get caught speeding..’
Good point, Diogenes.
I’m not a lawyer, but I suggest that any action the school is taking or may take against this staff member would need to be fairly firmly grounded in clear, fair and robust school employment codes and policies.
Nice uniforms. Beautiful grounds. Impressive buildings.
Empty chests.
Don’t expect the elite to do battle for the MulletMen.
marching through the suburb of Haymarket shouting “freedom” and carrying signs saying: “Wake up Australia.”
If not potentially a name for a new political party, certainly a catchy 3word slogan.
I hope he sues the living daylights out of them
How quaint we are allowed by the Headmaster to hold our own views. Just hold them, not express them. What a prize walking phallus.
Civil society doesn’t lock the peons down, nor suppress protest with an army of noodlearmed myrmadons.
Poor teacher. Another matyr to freedom. Well done that man. Kudos. Need more like you.
Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs
That’s what happens when they’re all connected to the internet.😊
I wonder how many tip-offs were from minors/school students.
The teacher didn’t stand a chance. History has shown many kids to be usefully compliant to tyranny.
I think it was the Yes, Minister episode Big Brother where the Minister wants to insert controls to guarantee citizens’ privacy and to be able to review any information related to them in a big new database.
Sir Humphrey of course wants the opposite. He produces a proposal document to be given the minister called something like ‘Proposals to Protect Privacy…something.’
Bernard is shocked to see such a document, but Sir Humphry explains that it is better to put objectionable things like that on the cover – it does less harm there than in the text.
A great many mottos seem to apply under the same principle.
My school motto was “Courage, Loyalty and Truth”.
Words to live by.
jupes (9.03am) Let’s wait and see. Is that 11,000 tip-offs from 16 dickheads giving multiple tips? Is that like the Sleeping Giants who reckoned they were in the thousands but turned out to be 2 nerds in a basement? Or the much admired “Snopes Fact-checkers” which is one old biddy…also in a basement? The left make all sorts of shyte up, so why is this any different, when you consider that these coppers claiming the tip-offs exist are the same F’wits bending and bowing to tens of thousands of BLM dropkicks, with not a qualm.
11,000 real tip-offs. There’ll be thousands of fines and arrests any day now……
If a teacher attends an unregistered gathering in the middle of a lockdown then he is an idiot. Whether he can be suspended depends on school policies and employment terms.
The school dobbed him in to the cops! Unbelievable!!!
So when it becomes “unlawful” to not be vaccinated will Cats ask “yes but was it unlawful?”.
@ Bad Samaritan
Local Facebook suggest that its sadly true. Small town of 20k and I have seen dozens of post saying they have called for cops on interstate plates and the like.
The number of people telling people to Dob in others is significantly higher. Anecdotal I know but not promising. I keep getting kicked off the pages when I politely tell them to go f*** themselves, so even the moderators are a worry.
The “law” is not a moral compass.
Similar to the Cat’s, “Courage, Loyalty and struth”. Under a word salad rampant.
Time to get a copy of Anne Frank’s Diary and head to the attic.
Crime Stoppers has received 11,000 tip-offs – as a nation formed from convicts why would you expect any different? Imagine the number of informants amongst our chained ancestors as they vied for their gaolers favour in the colony of New South Wales. History repeats?
The headmaster also instructs Australians to get vaccinated – otherwise, no freedom forever.
It’s bad enough that we have to take medical advice from public health bureaucrats who are unqualified to speak to the issues on which they pontificate (known professionally as acting outside your scope of practice), but now we have headmasters opining on vaccination. The only thing standing between us and the health fascists who would make vaccination compulsory is the Constitution.
Meanwhile, at King’s they’ll continue to teach their boys how to be good little Germans, “bravely and faithfully”, while ever this fellow is in charge. I imagine the Board is right behind him too.
Simple, this is how you do it.
Mandate masks everywhere, then allow the vaccinated to remove them.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/27/kamala-harris-threatens-america-only-way-to-end-mask-mandates-is-to-get-vaccinated/
I see trouble at mill.
The US can hasten its future by replacing poor Joe with Kamala asap.
The place is looking like it’s on the brink.
So people actively in favour of BLM protests (because of a black man’s death in police custody in another country, at that!) during one lockdown, are totally opposed to anti-government protests in another lockdown, on the occasion of which the police and governments’ attitude has taken a remarkable 180 degree turn, treating those protesters differently, like criminals?
Oh, the irony!
Anyone who has studied China’s Cultural Revolution would never encourage this sort of dobbing in unless they were a communist. Half the problem is the insidious practice of allowing informants in such cases to remain anonymous. That should end.
The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. The State loves an informer and believes it’s the world’s best practice way to manufacture consent through fear.
Draconian.
In NSW the police apologized to gay men for enforcing the law against them. In Victoria the police apologized and gay men can even have their criminal convictions expunged.
So its okay for some people to break the law.
Primer says:
July 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm
“The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. ‘
Fifty years ago the Nobel Laureate had it nailed……amazing to think His Bobness was still putting out the best album of the year in 2020, eh what?
George Jackson (1971)
‘Sometimes I think this whole world
Is one big prison yard.
Some of us are prisoners
The rest of us are guards.”
Primer says:
July 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm
The files of the Stasi revealed that (literally) half the population of East Germany was informing on the other half. The State loves an informer and believes it’s the world’s best practice way to manufacture consent through fear.
I used to think Australians were different and held together against authority. But alas another mateship mythology driven into the dirt. This used to be a great country. What the fk have we become?
A bunch of risk averse whinging, dobbing, government handout demanding, wind powered, Chinese buying-selling, woke cancelling , outsourcing, latte lapping, no good two faced, ABC praying, bad driving, doona hiding, low alcohol, electric sniffing dingbats!
Alleluia, amen, where’s the Tylenol?
Just read through all the comments on the Kings School. Hang on to your hats all you well-heeled ex-Kingsters and family members thereof, for a stunning revelation……
In early December last year (2020) I was hiking in the Kosciuszko NP and caught in a flamin’ torrential downpour about to become a blizzard… even went white-water rafting, without the raft, at one point. After a coupla hours I jumped into a hut (which will remain nameless) after which, an hour or so later about 20 Kings School lads appeared from the long ridge behind the hut (it’s all trackless bush out there) with 4 teachers. They were doing D of E and the lads had to camp and cook in their tents, but the teachers came in for a long pleasant evening chat, and I noted their first names but won’t repeat them.
Anyhow, all the teachers thought the Covid19 was BS, which was clear enough already since we were sitting directly opposite each other at a table in the hut, not social distancing!. I don’t know if they had to put in a daily report claiming they were abiding by the rules, but I doubt they told the truth. Go the resistance!
BTW: Those Cats whom I know also go bush-bashing around in the mountains, might like to guess the hut. Long ridge behind it, and having a cuppa are the clues! First letter will do, lest some snitch reading the Cat decide to inform on the teachers.
I don’t understand this type of behavior. When my neighbors had a kid’s party next door to us during our lockdown, I thought it was nice to hear the kiddies screaming and laughing, instead of sitting in an atmosphere of complete silence. It would never have crossed my mind dob them in. Maybe that’s because I was brought up in an environment where if we told tales we would receive a belting.
History repeats?
It certainly does. Australia started life as a Penal Colony and here we are a hundred odd years later and we are back where we started. I wonder when the floggings, and leg irons are going to start.
The Rum Corps will be replaced by the Dan Murphy’s Woodstock crew.
In Ranger dual cabs.