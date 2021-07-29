Batty Boris bashes the Brits

Keeping the music playing until the ship disappears beneath the waves.
I wonder how the Conservatives will go in the polls when the punters get the full story on the green energy transition in Britain?
* The government plans to force consumers to subsidise the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) by raising electricity bills.
* Ministers are in the process of drawing up legislation that will force households to fund the construction of new nuclear power plants through the use of a surcharge on energy bills.
* Households face paying an extra £200 per year to fund greenhouse gas removal technology.
* The wind energy lobby has warned that consumers will have to subsidise offshore wind farms indefinitely, refuting the often repeated claim that renewables are close to becoming “subsidy-free”, and confirming analysis showing that wind power costs have not fallen.
* Energy bills face an additional rise in cost as the power grid operator is increasingly forced to pay wind farms to switch off turbines. ‘System balancing’ costs alone were £2 billion last year and could hit £2.5 billion per year over the next decade as renewable capacity continues to grow.
Industrial and commercial consumers with the option of relocating to countries with cheaper energy will obviously do so.
At some point people will have to realise voting doesn’t matter.
It’s the illusion of choice when all the brands of cereal are owned by the same company.
Fuck them. The green and “progressive” UK population demanded this and they’re getting exactly what they deserve.
Death by freezing will kill more than Covid.
Impoverished and freezing Brits will draw comfort from the fact that wealthy Green carpetbaggers will become obscenely rich.
The British public has drunk deeply from the Global Warming Kool-Aid jug.
Boris Johnson has nothing to fear on this issue and the Labour Party is in lock-step.