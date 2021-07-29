CDC makes it official: the voodoo ‘vaccines’ don’t work

They wear off too – like NZT-48 in Limitless – leaving many with reality hangovers:
The furious determination of so many supposedly intelligent people to refuse to be vaccinated against covid is staggering, incredibly stupid and deeply depressing. What the f*ck is wrong with you????
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021
Symptoms of jab remorse (in addition to depression): irritability, paranoia, cravings for boosters. ‘Just one more taste, man, and then I’ll quit. Swear to God.’ People like Morgan need somebody to blame for their gullibility. Rap-dodging politicians – speaking also on behalf of drug cartels – are right now coaching the ‘vaccinated’ to blame those who aren’t. Last word to Johnny.
We are never getting out of this situation without something monumentally awful having to occur first.
I’m just grateful we aren’t inoculated by weight. It would cost me a fortune.
It’s all become so boring.
Exactly. He really is a loathsome toerag.
Not sure if Piers even deserves a response, but here goes
Covid is a minimal threat to myself, just like for most people.
The vaccine does not stop anyone getting Covid-19, as you have just found out yourself, Piers.
The vaccines do not stop transmission of the disease.
If I do get covid infection, the natural immunity resulting is preferable to booster shots for the rest of my life.
The vaccines are experimental, which is why the advice changes each day.
I don’t want government controlling my life, or anyone else’s life.
Maybe this has something to do with that.
Double-jabbed Piers Morgan says he caught Delta variant as controls collapsed at Euros (25 Jul)
The vaccine is like socialism. Its proponents always say more vaccine or more socialism is the answer, and that the vaccine hasn’t been properly tried until everyone’s had it. Herd immunity! They never say try something different like ivermectin or personal choice.
That clip summed up the scamdemic situation precisely. Good spot.
I just found out my cousin in Holland – had covid – is now waiting for her [email protected]
I’m at a loss to understand why?
And finally allowed out in Victoriastan… I went out for dinner last night and was told in no uncertain terms by the owner that EVERYONE needs to get the [email protected] immediately or we will be locked down forever. He doesn’t believe that anyone gets sick from it or dies from it, and he would not let up on it. Interestingly, he never wears a mask, and doesn’t care about the sign in / QR code. But is VERY passionate that we all get [email protected] or stay home.
I’ve said it before. Economic collapse will end this.
people like Piers Morgan suffer from low self-esteem.
agree, but and there is always but…it can take years to happen…fiat money does not collapses overnight it takes years.
Still waiting for an Australian “leader” to discover viral infections are successfully treated with antiviral meds. Can’t be that hard really, talk about not seeing the wood for the trees!
example in USSR— 1922-1991
“NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision, reported it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus,” the USA Today reported in a passage that was later scrubbed from an article.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/usa-today-scrubs-new-evidence-suggesting-covid-vaccine-may-spread-virus
Where is the same hysteria from the Democrats & their lapdogs in the MSM with the record hundreds of thousands of not only undocumented but unvaccinated people from around the World who have been encouraged to cross the US Southern Borders? Courtesy of the Lie’n Biden Administration who have been trying to cover their arses by filtering them surreptitiously into States across the Country unbeknown to their residents?