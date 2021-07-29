CDC makes it official: the voodoo ‘vaccines’ don’t work



They wear off too – like NZT-48 in Limitless – leaving many with reality hangovers:

The furious determination of so many supposedly intelligent people to refuse to be vaccinated against covid is staggering, incredibly stupid and deeply depressing. What the f*ck is wrong with you???? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021



Symptoms of jab remorse (in addition to depression): irritability, paranoia, cravings for boosters. ‘Just one more taste, man, and then I’ll quit. Swear to God.’ People like Morgan need somebody to blame for their gullibility. Rap-dodging politicians – speaking also on behalf of drug cartels – are right now coaching the ‘vaccinated’ to blame those who aren’t. Last word to Johnny.

