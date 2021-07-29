Farewell and all that

Dear readers, well it’s been a wild ride and I’m sad to see the end of the Cat. My thanks too to the great Professor Davidson who has spent so much time and effort in keeping this blog running since its inception in 2010.

Tonight I watched Mr Jones on Netflix, a film about Gareth Jones who in 1933 travelled to the USSR and managed to get to the Ukraine and witness first hand the Great Famine where up to 12 million people perished. Jones witnessed the starvation and cannibalism that such horrors inevitably lead to. Meanwhile in Moscow, New York Times ‘journalist’ Walter Duranty continued to be an apologist for Stalin and denied the famine (for which he won a Pulitzer Prize which has never been retracted).

Duranty is an example of a journalist that wants to push an agenda rather than report the truth – he deliberately and knowingly concealed details of mass murder from the collectivism and Soviet agriculture agronomy of Trofim Lysenko.

Most journalists today follow Duranty rather than Jones (the latter was murdered in 1935 by Stalin’s secret police). The ABC is full of Durantys and Lysenkos.

I sign off with thanks to Sinc and the many commentators that have graced this blog over many years. I would particularly like to mention the late Samuel J. who was an avid blogger with strong and sound views.

Sadly I leave with pessimism about today’s society and the unlikelihood of any sensible economic and social reform over the next decade or more. Three things have driven the madness that infects the body politic: climate change hysteria, pandemic hysteria and critical theory. And there is no electroconvulsive therapy available to shock some sense back into the people and governments. Maybe we won’t witness the horrors of another Holodomor but our descendants are going to have poorer lives thanks to the decisions taken over recent years, and the poor in developing countries have been condemned to remain in that state when there had been such hope and possibilities of lifting them from their depressing state.

Vale!