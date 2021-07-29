Finally … in conclusion … this is the end

It is with some sadness that I announce that in the next few days the Cat will cease to operate.

The hamsters have finally given up the ghost. As many of you have indicated the site functionality has deteriorated and a substantial upgrade would need to occur to get new hamsters up and running.

In the meantime my interests have evolved – I’m less interested in public policy these days than I am in cryptoeconomics and the effort to maintain the Cat has evolved from being a labour of love to being something of a burden.

So rather than simply limping along I think a clean break is the best thing to happen.

So of the current posters may wish to continue blogging and may post details over the coming days.

I’d like to thank Jason Soon for originally founding the Cat. Andrew Norton for introducing me to the Cat. Jacques – our tech god – has done a magnificent job and was our host for many years. All the posters who over the years provided input to the Cat. The threadsters who made the place such a lively and exciting place. The conversation here was always robust and usually informative.

Then I’d like to thank the Academy for {music swells, security guards carry speaker off the stage …}.