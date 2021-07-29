Finally … in conclusion … this is the end

It is with some sadness that I announce that in the next few days the Cat will cease to operate.
The hamsters have finally given up the ghost. As many of you have indicated the site functionality has deteriorated and a substantial upgrade would need to occur to get new hamsters up and running.
In the meantime my interests have evolved – I’m less interested in public policy these days than I am in cryptoeconomics and the effort to maintain the Cat has evolved from being a labour of love to being something of a burden.
So rather than simply limping along I think a clean break is the best thing to happen.
So of the current posters may wish to continue blogging and may post details over the coming days.
I’d like to thank Jason Soon for originally founding the Cat. Andrew Norton for introducing me to the Cat. Jacques – our tech god – has done a magnificent job and was our host for many years. All the posters who over the years provided input to the Cat. The threadsters who made the place such a lively and exciting place. The conversation here was always robust and usually informative.
Then I’d like to thank the Academy for {music swells, security guards carry speaker off the stage …}.
Because it seems appropriate – posted for a second (and last) time
And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda – Covid Edition
Who will JC argue with if Sal isn’t available?
How will the train-truck wars fare now?
I thank you Sinclair for your efforts and patience over the years, I’ll miss my daily dose of the Cat.
Awful, awful news!
Understandable, given the current climate.
An intelligent, entertaining oasis of sanity in the maelstrom of fascist evil engulfing the West. Now gone.
Thank you++ DoomLordship for the good times, Best wishes in your future endeavours.
PS.
More than happy to contribute to a replacement site, preferably away from the amateurish WordPress.
Your DoomLordship, please share my email with any Cat/s requesting it
Also, will the site be archived? It would be terrible to see so much wisdom and wit vanish forever.
Not even Frank Walker from National Tiles or Dr Frank Gilroy, M. D.? 🤔
Also, will the site be archived? It would be terrible to see so much wisdom and wit vanish forever.
A key point.
I quite like Discord as a platform. While it started off as for gaming, it’s been growing a fair bit in different directions. I use it to keep up with anime, webnovel and other assorted things, but I find some of the groups discuss so much more than that.
As a temporary shelter I just created a channel for refugees and called it Discordant Cats.
In the meantime, thank ever so much to the Doomlord and to all the Cats and Kittehs who have entertained and educated me. You’ve helped me hold on to what little sanity I have, and to quote the great fighter, I love youse all.
It would be nice to still have catallaxyfiles available online, closed for comments.
We all owe you a great amount of gratitude for the way you have maintained this site over the years – more than earned you the right to pursue other interests. It’s helped me and I’m sure many others keep our sanity in the face of a world gone mad. Hopefully someone with the time and mental fortitude will take over the reins and keep the Cat alive.
This is the sundering.
Doomlord is Malekith, Currency Lad is Bel Shannar.
Oh and BTW, I am Alith Anar.
Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 1:09 pm
But with open access to non-subscribers, so lurkers can benefit from the knowledge on offer.
Do you mean read-only?
Or commenting rights?
Definitely read only, no comments without a subscription.
Well, that’s a shock to the system! Of my list of blogs I visit every morning, the Cat was the first. From there I was armed to do battle with ubiquitous lefty lunacy!
First of all, thanks, Sinc.
Secondly, and more importantly, I’m thinking of setting up a Cat 3.0 for our collective sanity. How many days left have we got?
Thanks Professor Davidson, it’s been a lot of fun and very informative over the years.
Many thanks to all the other posters.
anyone else?
Count me in definately ! My email has been shared before so I don’t mind sharing again
[email protected]
I am very saddened that Sinclair has to decided to slam the bag but am very grateful for this place and I have learned a lot over the years.
I will now try and list all of those Cats who I have either met personally, spoken to or just emailed. It was great and I hope we meet again
Frollicking Mole
Woolfe
Philippa
mizaris
Evil Elvis
Tom Atkinson
ZK2A
chrisl
Dave of Marybrook
Dr Beau Gan
Arky
Cardimona
Lysander
Classical hero
and lastly Tom thanks cobber you were the one that got me back every day, nice to chat the other day.
So a very goodbye to everyone except Montifa, the Vietnam f-wit and Gargoolery.
I’m up for some dollars $$$$ for a new forum.
For anyone who is interested in doing so, you can get:
catallaxyrebirthed.com domain name registration for $29 and $60/year for a linux hosting that supports WordPress plugins.
So pretty much $90/year.
No doubt you can find it cheaper elsewhere – this was domainnames.com.au, you could also try netregistry.com.au and get similar pricing if you want to stay off wordpress.com, or just buy it straight from wordpress. Straight from wordpress has potential issues with censorship though, so watch out and read t&c carefully.
Trap for players: .com names can be purchased by anyone for any reason. .au names are different and you need to support it with some sort of “link” to the name, so .com is much nicer in that regard. Also, .com you OWN the name until you stop renewing it, but .au you only ever lease the name.
Who gets all the leftover gypsum?
So Chaos wins then?
I am starting to warm to that idea, for the pragmatic reason that it would spread the financial load and get the subs down to “cup of coffee” level.
It would have the added benefit of making it costly to create a sock drawer.
Also I reckon we could soak IT for a bit more by kidding him that he was a Platinum level subscriber.
Thanks and all the best Professor Davidson
This is the sundering.
So Chaos wins then?
For now…
So sayeth the Second Law.
Oh noes. Hold your nose and off to the furniture shop then? Or hang up the Spurs and reminisce about how you could have been a player.
This is the most agreeable thread, ever.
Sinc, you’re not running for LDP with Cambpell are you?
Awful news at the worst possible time.
The Cat became a real community complete with loud characters, long running feuds, scholars, rogues, eccentrics, mystics, cooks, gardeners, ratbags, military vets, chicken littles, resident lefties on rotation, doctors, farmers, lurkers (who have finally come out of woodwork at this announcement). All presided over by our very own Doomlord.
I will miss you all.
Say it ain’t so !
Cats have Kept me aware I am not losing my mind about how far down the progressive woke hope we have fallen.
Was always great to review latest comments, postings.
Thank you Sincs , contributors and Cats.
Well that’s actually sad. I have never met any other Cat but feel that I know some of you relatively well.
As a source of information, the Cat stood alone with disparate opinions and resources. We have all seen and read pickings from across the internet that we couldn’t possibly find the time to research by ourselves.
I can only hope that Cat#2 will emerge. I have very much enjoyed my daily reading and hope my contributions have been of some value.
I appreciate your efforts Sinc and to be truthful, I have sometimes marveled at your tolerance. The Cat has certainly been a labour of love. Thanks.
Many thanks Prof for your courage in keeping this open debating forum alive and kicking in tumultuous times.
With so many hard left professional dickheads scouring the world for people to attack/deplatform/ruin/end their career, you’ve given us sterling service in providing a unique home.
Truly Australia’s leading libertarian and centre-right blog.
PS: memo to ASIO – I only read Mark A’s lame pics for the flowers and Andy Capp cartoons.
Typo should be woke hole…
Thank you for your great contribution to the libertarian spirit, Sinc.
I began reading the CAT about ten years ago and have appreciated reading the informative posts and comments. Vale.
If there is one word I take from this blog it is
Shitholification.
Laughed when I first read it laughed ever since when I have used it.
BUGGER! No more procrastination at the hands of Cat people. The sock drawer has been in permanent disarray, grease coagulates in the bottom of the oven, debris blocks the spouting, paint peels from neglected surfaces, and the fridge breeds a new generation
of WuFlu critters. Thank you all for the many hours of distraction from that which is long overdue.
Australia Council grant could save the day. They help out weirdos.
What will become of us?
Fucking hell Sinc. Catallaxy Files provides a great deal of structure and meaning in my life….all our [Cat] lives. Has done for years. Can’t think of a day I haven’t read it.
I’m happy to chip in for a re-birthing.
Top Ender and Rafe have my details.
Cheers
First Trump gets highly dubiously “defeated” by Bozo Biden.
Then crazy Pope Francis shuts down my Latin Mass.
Now I lose the Cat!
What else can go heartbreakingly wrong?
Just assure me: we are in the End Times, are we not? If we are, then I can cope with that: I’ll just get on my knees, and say “Bring it on!”
God bless you, Sinc. I have no idea of your religious beliefs, but God bless you anyway. Huge effort, usually thankless work. Integrity and prudence (Well, the Turnbull thing was a bit of a wobbler, but I’ve made mistakes, too. I can forgive you. Heck, I supported Fraser in 1975. What a doosey that was!)
I’m sorry I’ve taken you for granted. I’ve come to believe you’re like Noah … you’ll be there to see your children’s children, and your children’s children’s children, etc, ( a la Stan in “Life of Brian”‘s “What have the Romans? scene) ad infinitum.
You, and those who want to keep the Cat going – one of the few small candles in the darkness – are in my prayers.
Feel free to send my contact details to those wanting to create a next gen. Cat. They’re all good people, even those I intensely disagree with.
This is/was a unique site. Thanks to you. I can’t tell you how many friends I have who are not libertarians in any serious way who nevertheless visit this site just to get an informed perspective on current events.
Here’s but one example from a very smart but pretty much politically/economically uninterested friend back in July 2019 about Cat’s discussion I linked her in re. the Israel Folau incident: “Hehe, this is really good! I have never heard of Catallaxy files before :/ it’s a whole new corner of the web that needs to be explored 🙂 ”
I’d bashed her around the head and face (metaphorically, for the court records) with free market economics and minimal government for several years. No take-up.
Then she sees the Cat!
Anyway, I suspect you have no idea what this site has done for so many. Maybe God has held it from you, so your head won’t explode.
Gosh, I think the Cat has been so important … maybe it should be nationalized ???
Seriously though, many thanks.
Definitely read only, no comments without a subscription.
I’d be in on that, too.
Cast into the nothingness of lost bits and eight bit bytes.
Sorry to hear that Sinc, i have just been a lurker but your page is a daily read, will miss it!
Oh God!
Too right you horrible lot. Where, oh where can we go for judgement and disapproval?
Should a phoenix rise from the ashes, count me in.
I also do nice cakes and little snacks on sticks if you need that particular skill set.
“The Cat became a real community complete with loud characters, long running feuds, scholars, rogues, eccentrics, mystics, cooks, gardeners, ratbags, military vets, chicken littles, resident lefties on rotation, doctors, farmers, lurkers (who have finally come out of woodwork at this announcement). All presided over by our very own Doomlord.”
So true! Nicely said Viva.
By the way, I would be happy to subscribe to Cat#2 and my personal email is available from the Sinc.
I really don’t think we should allow the Cat to fade into the sunset.
How else can we organise the tumbrils?
Sorry, sorry, sorry. That was…jonquils.
Just in case anyone’s watching.
I laughed, Calli
Terrible news.
The number of websites like this has dwindled over the years as far as I am concerned; someone to the right of ScoMo.
I never thought Entropy to have such influence over the Cat.
Test. Still on the fritz, I see. Not surprised, the angst levels must be reaching the outer galaxies about now.
Entropy Tumbrils – may I take your order?
Twas ever thus.
Sorry, sorry, sorry. That was…jonquils.
Just in case anyone’s watching.
Heads will roll over this mistake…
Downhill of course. And into the cleverly located shinbones standing in a carefully arranged triangle.
Civilisations come and civilisations go, but tenpin bowling is eternal.
(Now, how to arrange an automatic ball return? 🤔)
I’ve been in a relationship with a fellow Cat for the last eighteen months. He’s a lovely man.
That’s lovely, Cassie. And if you met on the Cat, then you’re sure to have much in common.
Best of luck to both of you.
@Hugh, if you’re in Melbourne, St Aloysius is still allowed to celebrate Latin Masses.
Newmanparish.org has the details.
Heaps of gratitude are due you Sir, for the dedication to the Libertarian cause.
We need this round of conversation more than ever, with Mssrs Ruddick, Newman, and Cameron now on the Liberal Democrat ticket.
OK.
It would probably be easier to administer if it was a single annual payment.
Speedbox makes 28.
When the country goes temporarily to the dogs, cats must learn to be circumspect, walk on fences, sleep in trees, and have faith that all this woofing is not the last word.
Garrison Keillor
Au revoir et prend soin de toi
You missed my “count me in”.
How else can I attract the Black Helicopters if not on a rogue right wing blog?
Sinclair informed me of this decision about 48 hours ago and I encouraged him to stay. But I do understand he has enough on his plate and I respect his feeling that there is no longer a net benefit for him, either professionally or personally, in continuing.
I’d also like to point out that he was concerned about the impact his decision would have on people who love this online community. That was the one thing holding him back. This was not an easy decision. Sinclair is a mensch – big time.
A word also for Rafe Champion: he is the elder statesman of the Australian blogosphere and its most esteemed gentleman – IM humble O.
I am grateful to both men – and to Steve, TAFKAS, LQ – for allowing me to post to the main page.
I wish I knew more about the technicalities of continuing the site but I don’t. It’s my understanding that Jacques is willing to migrate the site to a new home (still the case, Sinclair?) and that hosting costs would run to about $1200 per annum. I presume this would mean that everything would remain the same – appearance, commenting etc – but the site would be administered by a new managing editor (so to speak).
I don’t quite know what would give that person the right to be the new managing editor – by purchasing the site, personally paying the first and subsequent bills or being appointed by acclamation.
I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to simply start a brand new site – New Catallaxy.
I doubt a loose co-captaincy of a half a dozen people will end well – even if it got off the ground to start with.
Thank you to those who have suggested I take charge of the site. It’s something I could do, publishing-wise, but I don’t know anything about the aforementioned requisites. I’m nowhere near retirement age and while I have some means, they are by no means ‘take it easy and oversee a blog’ means.
Finally, I don’t believe that like Hey Hey It’s Saturday, Catallaxy shouldn’t be revived because – as BB King might say – the thrill is gone. It could be as good as it ever was – and is more necessary than at any other time.
I’m in. Would Sinc be prepared to hand over the domain name, and perhaps even the data for the threads?
Well this news was a hit in the guts first up this morning, not what I expected.
If the bog can be saved or resurrected as a subscriber only with posting rights, then count me in.
I even promise to voluntarily cease with the lame pics.
Thanks, C.L. I was getting the vibe from Doomy a few weeks ago and suspected this might be coming.
Those with techie skills and time may find this a very rewarding job. As I said, happy to contribute a subs.
Sad, sad day.
I found the Cat around the Christmas when Helen wrote of her poddy calf eating her dress, Armadillo wrote of his Mercedes and Arky wrote of the apricot tree. Not a long time ago and I’ve enjoyed much champagne writing since then as well as the range of well argued opinions from so many contributors.
Thanks to the Professor for providing the blog, I hope that the Cat might continue on in some way; I would be happy with a no liability subscription model . If it doesn’t eventuate I might end up going dotty in my dotage, instead of being informed and entertained each day.
Best to all.
“The Committee” is non-negotiable. I have dirty looks and I’m prepared to use them!
Count me in. Life just wouldn’t be the same without you
It feels a bit this way.
A Spy’s Goodbye – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
3:45
“Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 2:59 pm”
Add Lizzie and Tinta too….and Dragnet.
Given this site is imaged by the National Library of Australia, as per the About page, maybe Sinclair or someone appropriately responsible could ask them to make an update, as it seems they take an image only once per year in October.
Thank you, Sinclair.
Most upsetting Prof but your prerogative. Best wishes.
Count me in for a sub.
Thank you.
“It could be as good as it ever was – and is more necessary than at any other time.”
Beautifully said C.L. Today Alan Jones’s regular Daily Telegraph column was booted because of his support for ordinary men and women protesting.
Anyway, I’ve joined the Lib Democrats….I know that party isn’t everybody’s cup of tea but it’s better than most…especially on free speech.
And woe betide any effing any fucking Liberal that ever asks me to vote for them again.
Sorry calli.
The 3 o’clock total is 29 pledges!
Keep those phones ringing!
Given the estimate of $1200 p.a. hosting, and maybe some paid admin, it looks like my back of envelope calcs make it highly feasible based on a “cup of coffee” contribution, even just from the 29 expressions of support so far (I am sure there would be heaps more if subscription gave commenting rights – hey, if it is good enough for Rupert … ).
I agree with CL about management by committee. That was sort of where I was headed with maybe having a charter of subscriber’s rights (and limits to their rights).
Just a few dot points as a guide, not War and Peace.
I too would nominate CL as “custodian / editor -/ Doomlord 2.0”.
Oh No!! What can I say that hasn’t already been said? I lurked here for a long time and posted from time to time. I will miss this wonderful site enormously – like many others I turned to it first off every day. I would also be happy to contribute to a resurrected version and I hope the Doomlord will keep this going for as long as it takes for something to be set up. I’m happy for my email to be given to anyone setting up a new Cat.
All the best to everyone, even ratbags like Monty and numbers…..
I also raised a scabby gnarled grimy hand, LL.
Count me in as a paid subscriber if that’s whats needed to get a new site going.
It is certainly worth a button to meet out-of-pocket expenses if that would help keep it alive. I’d contribute, this place is how I know what’s happening in the world.
Sinc, dont forget when the black helicopters come for you to forward your collection of 2000D paraphernalia to me.
For safekeeping.
We elect C.L. as Bel Shannar I.
I also would give a bit more to get this going.
Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 2:59 pm
OK.
I may have missed some on the way through, but so far we have 27 people expressing an interest in making a contribution, as follows
Count me in also. I would prefer one annual payment.
Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 2:59 pm
Add me to the list as well, Leigh.
Good stuff, Kneel. I understand that WordPress is quite hackable, so perhaps an alternative is better, but the .com option seems the best.
Totally agree and happy to pay the subscription I used to fork out for the Oz on a monthly basis and I have just now ceased my subscription to the Daily Telegraph as well given its pulling of Alan Jones’ column.
Please keep us informed somehow, Sinc has my email details and would be delighted for Cat 2.0 to come into being
Working in tech and happy to add some efforts or $$$ to support new site. Contact at [email protected]
Funny you mention that Dot. I swear as God is my witness and my I die a thousand times in hell if I’m lying. Right this minute (more like seconds), I sent an email to CL suggesting both of you guys crate the new Catallaxy files.
You’d have a thoughtful (real) conservative with decent libertarian leanings and a thoughtful libertarian as the boesses. It would also kick lots of arse.
Beertruk says:
July 29, 2021 at 3:22 pm
Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 2:59 pm
Add me to the list as well, Leigh.
PS: Quite happy to fork out beertickets to the cause.
Updated list of potential subscribers now numbers 40:-
areff
Dot
Eggs_ster
JMH
rickw
Perfidious Albino
Danoz
Northshore redneck
Eddystone
Cassie
Cardimona
LL
woolfe
Pogria
Struth
JD
Rosie
Vicki
Delta A
mizaris
Dr Faustus
Bar Beach Swimmer
not very bright Marcus
Gilas
Custard
Politico NT
Real Deal
calli
Nelson Kidd-Players
Mark A
Ruth M
Daily Llama
Lizzie
Tinta
Dragnet
Petros.
Mother Lode
Adelagado
Richard
Boambee John
That’s. good start 展开
I’m in.
I’ll also donate a tonne of wheat. The local swim club can wait.
I mean LL don’t know where those little spidery things came from