Liberty Quote
Mercantilists often portray free trade as an ivory tower theory divorced from the practicality of ‘the real world.’ In point of fact, mercantilism is far more dependent on theoretical assumptions (in particular, non-retaliatory trading partners) that don’t pan out in real life.— Mark Z – EconLog commenter
Thursday Forum: July 29, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First of the last.
I identify as first. Move over.
I’m in!
What’s the point?
You’re all useless.
Goodbye.
Go Fourth!
Bugger. What a way to debut on the last OT.
Top 10 and it’s the end!
Let the despair envelope you. Yes, that’s right. Let it take over. Give into it.
Disclose.tv 🚨 @disclosetv · 1h
JUST IN – American Postal Workers Union representing over 220,000 postal workers opposes #COVID19 vaccine mandates in a statement just released.
Statement here
Bugger what will I do now, as I spend a good part of the day reading comments on the cat!
Top 10, i can live with that
We are all first now.
Breaking911 @Breaking911 · 4m
Disney World to require masks indoors for everyone 2-years-old & up, regardless of vaccination status starting Friday – WLFA
awwh well – all good things…
Oh, I forgot. The last time I ever get to post this.
Happy Birthday, Megan. 🎉
It was the bonhomie, wasn’t it?
I will miss everyone.
It’s high time this awful website died and you spent your time reading reputable journalism at The Guardian or The Hoopla.
Lets not waste the maybe last Open Thread. Lets SAVE THE WORLD.
After the Long March has resulted in total defeat in the Institutions.
The Liberals have galloped off into the sunset Stage Left, trying to get media to like them.
The Police across the world appear to have dedicated themselves to taking down innocent citizens, using the criteria that the Innocent have Nothing to Fear.
So what is to be done? Ideas on the back of the postcard below.
To save the world, plz send BTC to the wallet below…
No, KD.
It was the good cheer….
..and plots of armed revolution.
In our authoritarian present I wonder if the Cat jumped before it was pushed?
PS
Bradley Murdoch, did nothing wrong.
PS – Epstein didn’t kill himself
The freedom f*gs have spent 50 years drowning the West in a tide of degenerate filth, permanently changing society and the way brains function, all while going “Derrrrrrrrrrr you can’t stop it, it’s freedom of speech”. What a massive lie that was.
Mark A
Your lame pics will no longer be searched for ………..so sad!
This is why Novak is the GOAT and everyone hates him.
He’s a ruthless champion.
Slavs don’t tolerate weakness.
Before Catallaxy the only other West Aussie’s I found as lucid , politically incorrect & open minded as I , was on porn sites. Now….I will be left with a giant hole to fill.
I’ve gone to another gravatar in honour of this thread. The lady on my shoulder is no longer with us, having lost her feathers and perished of exposure in the March storms. Seems fitting to have her as a final Cat icon.
Only a lunatic would now host an Australian centre right blog.
You might as well strip naked, draw a target on yourself, cover yourself in BBQ sauce and run through the tiger enclosure at your nearest zoo.
Go to Rumble or the other alternatives to YouTube. Make comments there.
Blogging is dead.
Edmund Campion
Fractional reserve banking
Pineapple on pizza
Bombing of Dresden
Nagasaki and Hiroshima
Trains vs Trucks
Thermomix
…
Decriminalisation of drugs
Police beatings
Cruise ships
…
FMD, IT.
And this:
Bayonets on tent pegs.
Thanks Sinc for providing the platform for so long, but that is an extremely unpleasant surprise.
Does anyone have any idea where we can go?
I’m your Zero
And now the Cat is empty, just like me.
Devo’d
Pattern 1907 or L2A2 please, non of yer poofy little No 4 spikes.
Damn! I meant L1A1.
CAT GUTTED!
News at 6:00
Go to your room!
Can we boobytrap it for the GetUp types before abandonment?
I guess all we’re left with now is Arky’s YT…
It’s because we were nasty to Numbers and now he’s run away, isn’t it?
Yeah.
Mine the harbour. Hang snakes by the tails in the caves and tunnels. Disguised deep pits on the walking trails.
Typical Winter flu season, retard?
Try to suppress the schadenboner.
Welcome to the Medico-Fascist People’s Republic of Chantistan overseen by her deputy Beryl
Just sitting in my apartment I hear a police car go racing down Spit Road with its siren blaring.
My first thought?
They have received an anonymous tip that there is a guy sitting on a bench in a nature reserve eating a meat pie and watching the boats in Middle Harbour – without a mask.
And the good cheer.
Don’t forget the good cheer.
Did Dwight envision teh vast (Research) Military Industrial Complex getting this far?
Here here!
I’m a huge Novak fan, not a big tennis fan.
If Melbourne is still open in 2022 I will try and get to see him win #10
..
I’ve opened a Rumble account.
Daily rants to follow.
Don’t mistake me for a libertarian, I’ll be heavily moderating comments.
Which is my advice to those dumbos now lining up to start Catallaxy II- The Embiggining. Don’t make the mistake that was made here in tolerating idiots on the assumption that lining up to whack them was more entertaining that discussing actual things with good people.
Grappling with the big questions?
Sorry I missed the massive celebration that was World IVermectin Day recently, so I’ll post this here now:
https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD015017.pub2/full
Based on the current very low‐ to low‐certainty evidence, we are uncertain about the efficacy and safety of ivermectin used to treat or prevent COVID‐19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high quality. Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates. Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID‐19 outside of well‐designed randomized trials.
Please put this in plain English.
169 Fully vaccinated Dead
I’ve opened a Rumble account.
Daily rants to follow.
As ‘Arky’?
Go away Matt.
See ya folks.
Good fun while it lasted.
Propagandists gonna propaganda…
Heather and Bret being attacked by Wiki
Hope the season ends well, Gez.
Matt’s all right.
I want invermectin to be good, I just don’t think it’s there yet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12R4FzIhdoQ
Rosie – Matt is behaving like a life insurance salesman turning up at a funeral.
Matt’s conjecture is silly.
It’s like saying there is a/are confounding variable/s that needs to be controlled (like a blocking variable) for – so it can’t be used in real life, only those sorts of trials that proves that the drug in question works.
Also arguing the safety of Ivermectin in 2021 is just absurd pettifogging. It has been used for decades prior.
Don’t make the mistake that was made here in tolerating idiots on the assumption that lining up to whack them was more entertaining that discussing actual things with good people.
The Andrea approach.
Assegai at the ready.
Maybe its safe but is it actually useful against covid?
132andBush says:
July 29, 2021 at 12:54 pm
Hope the season ends well, Gez.
Same back at ya.
Getting the header serviced at the moment.
Andrea banned Homer Paxton for being dumber than a bag of hammers.
Hilarious, good times.
Yes Rosie.
If it works in well designed, randomised trials…it works.
I want invermectin to be good, I just don’t think it’s there yet.
How much more information do you want?!
Medical Science can trial and trial and trial until the stars burn cold, but the Lysenkoists and agenda-pushers will only keep shifting the goalposts.
Viable medicine has been decided on such ‘unreliable’methods as single cases and anecdotes in the past, when something effective had to be done quickly.
The current vaccines have had every conceivable corner cut off them i order to make bank before the market (or viral challenge) changes, and that is apparently universally accepted by the same people pompously insisting on more randomised controlled trials for an existing couter-inflammatory and count-parasitical drug.
When exactly did RCTs stop being top-tier medical evidence and start becoming a craven delaying tactic?
Fuck this is depressing.
Thank you for your service.
An understandable decision.
Dot- the wordpress blog format is dead.
Run to the chans.
a currencylad board on 8kun would be a good start.
The only double blinds I’ve read were inconclusive.
Oxford are doing a trial now aren’t they?
All I’m saying Dot is that the jury is still out. Once you exclude the junk studies, there is not sufficient evidence yet. Meanwhile we have a vaccine that works.
Anyhow
It’s a rotten day in cat land.
I don’t do Facebook and Twitter is very limited.
I’m guessing that Invermectin does fuck all to COVID. It kills off shit in your body that it then doesn’t waste its immune defenses on? Similar to taking Vitamin D, HCQ and pro-biotics. All about assisting the body’s natural defenses?
Rosie says:
July 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Maybe its safe but is it actually useful against covid?
Useful compared to what? The vaccines? Nothing?
At the least, it would, as the Hippocratic Oath says “Do no harm”.
I’ve opened a Rumble account.
Arky, how do I go about following you on this?
Indeed. There is no good reason excluding observational studies in the midst of a pandemic, and the alleged ambiguity about it’s safety is ridicuolous.
All I’m saying Dot is that the jury is still out. Once you exclude the junk studies, there is not sufficient evidence yet. Meanwhile we have a vaccine that works.
Spack off, bugman.
How much evidence is ‘sufficent evidence?’
Especially given your ‘vaccines’ that ‘work,’ despite their demonstrably limited efficacy, tendency to kill with mediated overreactions to existing antibodies and more attached propaganda political and legal manipulations and indemnities than ever before seen in human history, are still working theirs out?
My last plea for sanity…
Just had to cancel Thredbo holiday cos COVID.
Tough says Thredbo – that’ll be $1200.
Dept fair trading says ‘sucked in, pay it bozo’
Turns out govt has protected itself against claims like mine.
So lockdown plus a government fine.
I hate them.
I’ve just posted this on Tim Blair’s blog……..re. Alan Jones being terminated by the Daily Telegraph today…this comment has been rejected (as I thought it would be) but I hope Tim has read it and he passes on the sentiment….
“Tim, this is a note to you, you may choose to publish this or not…but I’d like you to pass it on to the powers that be at News Corp.
It appears that we are living in very, very censorious times….and that means dangerous times because I equate censorship with totalitarianism. I hear this morning that the DT has pulled Alan Jones’ regular column. You may want to pass onto the editor that the only reason I subscribe to the DT is to read and comment on your blog, read Miranda Devine, Alan Jones, James Morrow, Piers Ackerman and a few others. Last November I cancelled my Oz subscription because of the left-ward drift of the publication, it’s rampant and hysterical Trump derangement and the outright censoring of right-wing people such as myself in the comments section.
I have a lot of sympathy for the protesters last Saturday…does that make me evil or wrong? No. As we’re discussing in this thread, the blatant hypocrisy of the left in condoning last year’s protests over the death of a sleazy thug in another continent yet condemning ordinary Australians, concerned about putting meals on the table, has left me fuming. I also note the soft police presence in June 2020 compared to the rather robust police presence last Saturday. I am now beyond disgusted. Alan Jones speaks for many of us….the left loathe Alan Jones precisely because of this. I will add that Jones has never advocated violence. I used to think that the concept of elites versus the rest of us was slightly conspiratorial….but I now know it to be true…..a war is being waged on us…under the guise of Covid.
If the censorship at the DT continues, I will cancel my sub. Please let Mr English know.
Skan Kee Ho.
Tooze.
They were brilliant old school nutso arguments.
More than there is. The fact is that there is a lot of junk studies out there, and once you sift past them, you land with what Cochrane has shown – insufficient evidence. What’s ironic is that the evidence for effectiveness and safety of the vaccines is streets ahead of ivermectin, yet your blinkers are on so tight you can’t see it.
Alright, since I’m in a bad mood for some reason or other I will post a link to this new paper.
Study reveals characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (28 Jul)
The report is coy, for the obvious devastating reasons, but is pretty clear when you consider the bolded bits. The vaccines ALL either produce the spike protein in cells or present them to the immune system. The latter is a pretty good idea, the former is a VERY BAD IDEA.
So when you get AZ or Pfizer or any of the similar acting ones you are peppering the cells of your body with spike proteins. They then latch onto ACE2 receptors on other cells, especially blood cells. Thus you get clotting.
I have not read anything to tell what the biochemical mechanism of ivermectin or HCQ is, but I infer that these pharmaceuticals inhibit the binding of the spike protein to the ACE2 receptor. That would explain why they work and why they do so without much in the way of side effects – especially not clot formation.
In other words the authorities have chosen the worst possible approach to treat Covid. And they reject the appropriate approach. I would like to be proven wrong. Please.
/rant
What is actually involved in hosting a site like this? Cost, bandwidth, time?
Major cost would be your mental health.
Bald with a very small penis. Should have no problems finding a suitor.
C’mon, can’t one of you clever retired people make a new one? Stop phaffing about in garden. Most of you aren’t even allowed to see grandkids.
Major cost would be your mental health.
The state of the world has already done that.
Seriously, what’s involved? Text only doesn’t take much bandwidth.
Are we just going to give up? Be Summer soldiers? Is this our Valley Forge?
What other shit things have happened in Australia today?
Another avenue of thought-provoking entertainment is to be closed. Surely something can be done to preserve this forum of like-minded individuals? My favourite poster is currency lad, what will come of him?
“My favourite poster is currency lad”
Absolutely…..but I love all the posters, apart from the trolls.
Am very depressed about this.
Only a lunatic would now host an Australian centre right blog.
You might as well strip naked, draw a target on yourself, cover yourself in BBQ sauce and run through the tiger enclosure at your nearest zoo.
Maybe better to not go quietly into the night.
Let the tigers tear you apart, that way everyone knows exactly what has happened to their country.
They Live 1988 Full movie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84m1eCEjY4g
More than there is.
A beautiful cop-out there, Matty darling.
What’s ironic is that the evidence for effectiveness and safety of the vaccines is streets ahead of ivermectin
Really? Last I checked Ivermectin was not killing people with clots, carditis, nor causing nerve damage and so forth.
But I guess if you are trying to claim that some evidence with your gene therapies is better than allegedly no evidence with anything else (and just arbitrarily writing off as much as posible as ‘junk’ to aid this perception), then I can understand your ambit.
your blinkers are on so tight you can’t see it.
Takes one to know one, Matty darling.
Has VikHelf been onto you again?
That’s a nice ‘private’ practice you got there, operating with our licensing and at our sufferance. It would be a real shame if we had to have an ‘outbreak’ and close it down again…
Something very funny.
The Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine manufactured in Australia is not recognized in the UK! So even if you are dopuble vaxxed and allowed to travel.. stiff shit!
Australian sheilas just choked massively in 200m relay.
Defund all sport.
I did hear that.
The vax is identical, but the CSL manufacturing facility isn’t registered with the EU.
Not many employers will allow you to have alternative opinions in public. Only someone comfortably retired can run something like this. Most small business owners are already hanging on by a thread and could not handle too much adverse publicity.
The Australian economy already has a lot of central planning imposed on it. That’s now paying dividends to those trying to demolish what we have and “Build Back Bonkers”.
Australian sheilas just choked massively in 200m relay.
Defund all sport.
We did much better when we had people training in gumboots and sheds or in the local War Memorial Pool.
The most notable feature of AIS training is the development of excellent choking skills. Able to fully choke on even the faintest whiff of a sparrows fart.
Yep.
Trying to stay one step of nutters trying to post red-shoes, peter-files in tunnels “evidence” night and day.
“When the country goes temporarily to the dogs, cats must learn to be circumspect, walk on fences, sleep in trees, and have faith that all this woofing is not the last word.”
— Garrison Keillor
The vax is identical, but the CSL manufacturing facility isn’t registered with the EU.
And here were all these early vaxers thinking they were just going to be able to walk out of this open air prison!
Choking?
Australian Olympians should have Momma Cass as their mascot.
Trying to stay one step of nutters trying to post red-shoes, peter-files in tunnels “evidence” night and day.
Subscription would help?
Someone retired, on the OAP and living in a rented caravan.
With a cat called Boofhead?
They swam faster than the world record so hardly choking .
The way things are headed, that will be plenty of us soon !
With the subscriber shouldering the legal responsibility for their own comments?
Even then, if that subscriber has no assets, some smartarse lawyer will cast around looking for a subscriber with money to sue, even if they didn’t post the offending comment.
Because they enabled and facilitated it by providing a platform.
The ‘come to the furniture store, it’s a safe place’ line is truly funny
And just like that all the Covid frothing is gone.
Could anyone link to the trial where COVID vaccines have been tested to reduce virus transmission?
That is the claim being made by our “Commanders” right now … I would like to know what evidence they are using.
Cats can check in here:
https://freedomaustralia.freeforums.net/thread/1275/hi-cats
I, for one, welcome Isaac Stubblety-Cook’s performance in the men’s 200-metre breaststroke.
Is he from Adelaide?
Aggggh! Midnight Oil earworm!
Outside World
This is a blatant and rather stupid lie.
Holy Pinus radiata Batman…the local snotty chippie called back to tell me he wont get out of bed for less that $550 per day…..he must think all west aussies are loaded like Andrew Forrest.
Holy Pinus radiata Batman…the local snotty chippie called back to tell me he wont get out of bed for less that $550 per day…..he must think all west aussies are loaded like Andrew Forrest.
FIFO is a hard act to follow…
Mmm, and?
As a handyman, not a skilled tradesman, five years ago I charged $400 for eight hours and my customers told me my rate was way too low.
If anyone wants to swap email addresses, my name above should work. Add an at sign between the handle and the last bit, and don’t forget to delete the [code]https://[/code] bit.
Wait for iron ore to fall out of bed and he will come crawling back. Might be a bit of a wait unless Chairman Xi does something stupid.
Sorry to hear that Sinc. You’ve been an excellent host.
Beryl G, the Chanter and ‘elf ‘azzard have mandated face nappies outdoors.
F*cking fascist imbeciles. Just can’t stop doubling down on the stupid.
Unless you are bringing home Gold don’t come back.
Bluddee hell, NKP, I thought you were having a lend. He does indeed exist.
I’d argue that brilliant swims by China and USA sunk us.
Unless you are bringing home Gold don’t come back.
I hear the grief and bitterness of a very young IT kicked out the front door with 2 sandwiches and a thermos tied to a pick handle, and carrying a one-way ticket to Kalgoorlie…
😉
Thought I was going to be able to have a family member visit me. i moved into a new house in SW sydney the day St Gladys introduced the bloody home imprisonment. I haven’t seen them since. They live 7km away. Was good to go until St Gladys’ opened her gob this morning. I’m soooooooooooo fucking angry
Wonderful news – horse contretemps protest man is currently being held in solitary confinement for refusing to take a bat flu test.
Why the f*ck is he in gaol in the first place?
Leigh Lowe says:
July 29, 2021 at 1:56 pm
The vax is identical, but the CSL manufacturing facility isn’t registered with the EU.
Yes, apparently the Govt (or CSL) forgot to lodge EU registration. The upshot is that those who have had the Aust AZ will be required to undertake whatever quarantine requirements their inbound nation requires.
I understand that the Govt is ‘looking into the matter’ but that provides only limited confidence.
Because he’s the Australian Tommy Robinson.
Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
First overheard his name last night, as the kids have got the TV on 100% for the games. Sounded like a parody to me, too.
Because he’s the Australian Tommy Robinson.
Or the QAnon Shaman.
Photogenic and liberally covered in everything that makes leftwits and their enablers angry.
And he refused to let himself be run over by a Comrade Police Horse.
Disgusting…
Trump won!
Do a bit of smiting before the end, please Doomlord.