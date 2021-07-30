David Bidstrup guest post. Just put it on the credit card, the kids can pay it off later.

The “Pravda” of the south reports that more money that we don’t have is being chucked at supporting those folk who have been suckered by the lockdowns. Apparently “PM’s $1bn a week economic rescue” will fix it again.

I find it a bit galling that there is an assumption that we will accept this profligacy and forget that the money, (or borrowings), are not the PM’s or Ms Berejiklian’s private slush fund, but are the taxpayers’ liabilities that future generations will have to cover. It seems that “leaders” can lockdown citizens willy-nilly and provide endless financial support that is on the tick.

I also saw an article that reported that NSW had spent $580 million on Covid testing so far. This gave me some realistic handle on the cost per test, (something that I have been unable to determine), and allow some sums to be done to look at how much has stained the wall over the “pandemic testing” fiasco.

Using numbers from https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-case-numbers-and-statistics I can calculate that the cost per test in NSW to date is $66.00 and I have used this to calculate costs for all states and nationally.

The table below shows the state by state costs.

The country has spent around $1.6 billion in testing and the average over the whole country is $48,294.00 to identify one case. Smaller states like my state of darkness have done a bit better. We lead the pack at $144,122.44 per case – not something to be proud about. Note that Victoria has the lowest cost but they did have the lion’s share of the cases and also the deaths.

We need to remember that a case does not mean the person is sick, it just means that a useless test gave a positive result after being whipped into action by high cycles.

The saga goes on and it looks like it is the virus that keeps on giving, allowing people who are manifestly inadequate to curtail freedoms and piss money up against the wall like drunken sailors.

This is probably my last post as Sinclair has pulled the pin on Catallaxy. I started posting in December 2017 and have a total of 105 posts including this one. Thanks to everyone who has bothered to read them and commented. Thanks also to Sinclair and Rafe for considering them worthy of posting. If Catallaxy survives in another form I will see if I can continue, if not then thanks for the memories.