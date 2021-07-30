Memories of the Cat and other sites

Apparently this is a time for maudlin (self-pityingly or tearfully sentimental) memories and so I relate my first excursion into blogging in 2005 on Oysterium that was set up by some academics in Melbourne to exchange notes on their research.
So much for memories, I find that I started on Catallaxy in December 2004 and there is a list of posts that were lost in the Great Server Crash. My blogging in those days meant decanting stuff off my website onto the blog.
For some reason that I can’t recall I got onto Club Troppo in 2005, I was on friendly terms with Nicholas Gruen at the time, indeed I still am but we are not on the same wavelength these days. That liaison broke down on the climate debate in 2011.
This is the list for 2006 and for 2007. There is no record after that. There was a break in 2008 which was the year that my wife spent dying of cancer and chemotherapy and Jason dropped off the roster in a hissy fit when I playfully deleted some comments by trolls.
I had to make do with Troppo until the management there had a similar fit and then I found that Sinc was in charge of the Cat and I got back on board. That probably gave me a new lease of life and I am eternally grateful.
Thanks for this Rafe. Please continue to do God’s work on the renewables scam. All the best and let’s hope that a new Cat arises from the ashes of the old.
LOL
We now have less than 8.5 years to ruin our power grids or we’re all gonna die!
Rafe, I hope you and other Cats will keep coming to various IPA and other functions held by the centre-right organisations that still exist. People who want to meet up at those might put their Cat moniker in the bottom right corner (where else?) of their nametag. Only the cognoscenti will know what it means. Cassie and I amble round those IRL as Cassandra and Elizabeth. See y’all there.
Great contributions, Rafe. Champion, as we used to say in the old country. Wish I had a decent surname like Awesome or Themagnificent.
Thank you, Rafe!
The end of an era. But something better will come, I’m sure. We’ll have to write more, fight more, and hope more too. It seems like the hope that this current madness will pass is the only thing that’s left for us. There is no certainty.
I’m not sure that Sinc is really aware enough of the immense importance of Catallaxyfiles as a voice of reason.
It has been my source of knowledge and hope for several years now. It’s removal will leave no effective alternative to the overwhelming power of the MSM, in Australia at least.
If it is really only because it is a bit inconvenient to run, he must consider the broader picture and try for a solution that enables the Cat to continue, whatever that may be.
It is not just the end of any old blog!
Rafe thanks for all your contributions over the years . I noted Lizzie’s comment re the IPA ,well we in Melbourne have not had any get togethers since pre Covid Christmas . I appeared on one of their Zoom meetings recently but of of course no aka . I hope we can keep something like this site going . You have my contact details so let me know if you are ever in Melbourne again or what site you use to get your message across .
Hi Rafe
Try to keep up the contact somehow as your input exposing the climate scam is more than invaluable
Thank you, Rafe.
Rafe I noted your contribution on the other thread and repeat that here. Your work re the climate change scam and in particular your analysis of renewables has been commendable. Are you still involved with your wind watch site and can you re post the site address here so I and others can continue to monitor and support your work?
Thank you Rafe. You make the debate about renewables understandable to a dummy like me. I hope if a new Cat rises from the ashes that you continue to write. Take care.
Where to from here Rafe?
I would like to see a blog where like-minded people can get together with the aim of producing logical arguments and a cohesive voice that can be taken further into the mainstream with the aim of confronting the global temperature religion groups with evidence that they are on the wrong track and are destroying the country.
Thank you for your efforts on this blog over the years.
Also Rafe, not sure whether you have seen this article. While it applies to US universities I am sure there will be more than few dollars directed our way as well. https://www.americaoutloud.com/chinese-communist-party-influence-in-our-universities-must-stop/
That goes triple for me.
See you at the rathouse?
As Wallace says: “further into the mainstream”.
That there is the kicker isn’t it?
There are no broad spectrum media outlets for conservative thought.
Sky et al are miniscule in terms of penetration. Universities have killed diversity of opinion. Cowardly corporates are run by ignorant millennials.
The IPA apologises every time that the ABC attacks them.
The LNP is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Photios cronies.
The general public who are family focused and conservative have no access to truth, and are batteredby propaganda and elitist threats.
A conservative site is merely a comforter for we dazed and lost souls. That is the best we can hope for as we witness the destruction of our grandkids’ future.
Thanks Rafe; see you at Jo’s if things don’t work out here.
Thanks Rafe for your contributions ,nice to hear the Truth now and then .
As Cat fadesaway Im going to miss all you guys (and gals ) possiblyeven monty (at a stretch ) ,I hope a similar blog emerges like Atallaxy . After all we Extreme Right anti Gobalists Terrorists deserve at least one little platform to express p]our disaproval of Interational Fascism and Sorosism (or is that Schwartzism )
Thank you Rafe, for your writing and explanatory diagrames that have taken ‘the sting’ out of the deluge of guff that is thrown at us by ‘them all’. Very, very much appreciated. Thank You.