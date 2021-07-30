Memories of the Cat and other sites

Apparently this is a time for maudlin (self-pityingly or tearfully sentimental) memories and so I relate my first excursion into blogging in 2005 on Oysterium that was set up by some academics in Melbourne to exchange notes on their research.

So much for memories, I find that I started on Catallaxy in December 2004 and there is a list of posts that were lost in the Great Server Crash. My blogging in those days meant decanting stuff off my website onto the blog.

For some reason that I can’t recall I got onto Club Troppo in 2005, I was on friendly terms with Nicholas Gruen at the time, indeed I still am but we are not on the same wavelength these days. That liaison broke down on the climate debate in 2011.

This is the list for 2006 and for 2007. There is no record after that. There was a break in 2008 which was the year that my wife spent dying of cancer and chemotherapy and Jason dropped off the roster in a hissy fit when I playfully deleted some comments by trolls.

I had to make do with Troppo until the management there had a similar fit and then I found that Sinc was in charge of the Cat and I got back on board. That probably gave me a new lease of life and I am eternally grateful.