Unvaccinated risk exclusion from ordinary joys of life

Last Sunday Helge Braun, the head of Germany’s powerful federal chancellery and a close ally of Angela Merkel, suggested it was only a matter of time before restrictions were imposed on access to public venues by “people who are not vaccinated, even if they have been tested for Covid, because the risks of infection are too high”.
The lavish Henry Tax Review has ended with the resignation of its author and a mining tax going into its third iteration.— Chris Berg
Someone needs to tell this psychoath that it’s the common cold.
It’s a contagion of foolishness & fear, & even Henry has caught it.
“…were the country forced to shut down again.”
Henry has fallen for some sort of false logic here. No one has to close a country for a bad cold.
He must eventually figure out that something else is happening here and it has nothing to do with saving us from a disease.