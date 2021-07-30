Vaxxination and the core principle of conservative thought

This being near enough the only vaxx-hesitant site in the world, I will bid farewell to my blogging days here at Catallaxy with one last reminder of why so many are reluctant (“hesitant” as is the term of choice everywhere). But first my profound thanks to Sinclair for managing Australia’s best blogsite by far, a world-class collective of bloggers who always seemed to have something to say that added to the conversation. Nothing lasts forever, but Catallaxy will be missed. I enjoyed blogging, enjoyed reading what the others had to say, but enjoyed reading the comments most of all.
As for the matter at hand, people are reluctant/hesitant because no one knows what the long-term effect of the vaccines will be once they have been injected. Let me take you to one of the few other sites that have the same concerns: Thanks to Social Marketing, You Will Be Assimilated. There we find this:
They really, really, want us to get vaccinated.
Whom do I mean when I use the word “they”? Well, for starters, there’s the government. All Western governments, in fact, even that of Hungary. “They” also includes the major media, Big Tech, the MSM, the universities and secondary schools, and all major philanthropic organizations. All of them are pushing relentlessly for all citizens to submit to the injection of an experimental medical treatment that uses messenger RNA, and whose long-term side effects are completely unknown.
For as far back as I can remember, I have never experienced such a relentless full-court press by all social and political institutions in pursuit of a single goal….
There is only one possible outcome from the point of view of the vax pushers. You may be “hesitant”, but you cannot make a decision not to get the jab, and they will prod you and punish you until you do.
Anyway, you can go to the link. With Catallaxy gone, there is one less site in the world arguing for caution, which is the core principle of conservative thought.
PLUS THIS: There are still some out there trying to raise an alarm: Covid-19 Vaccine Analysis: The most common adverse events reported so far.
As of July 19, 2021 there were 419,513 adverse event reports associated with Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S., with a total of 1,814,326 symptoms reported. That’s according to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database….
The following is a summary of some of the most frequent adverse events reported to VAERS after Covid-19 vaccination. (It is not the entire list.)
You can go to the link to see the “summary” but that is only a partial list of what has happened immediately. What will be the effect two or three years from now? No one knows because no one can know. And by then, will there be anyone around who will tell you?
AND NOW THIS: Alan Jones column ended by Daily Telegraph amid controversial Covid and anti-lockdown commentary.
The Daily Telegraph has ended Alan Jones’s regular column amid controversy about his Covid-19 commentary, including calling the NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program.
There has been apparent tension inside News Corp Australia between the anti-lockdown Sky After Dark commentators like Jones and Andrew Bolt and the Holt Street newspapers, which have been promoting vaccination and criticising the “freedom” protest in Sydney….
“Have a look at Sky News YouTube, Sky News Facebook and Alan Jones Facebook and you can see. The same column that I write for the Tele goes up on my Facebook page.
“The public can check it for themselves. 35 years at top of the radio – and I don’t resonate with the public? Honestly.”
You are either for Vaxxination or you will be cut down and cut off.
“You may be “hesitant”, but you cannot make a decision not to get the jab, and they will prod you and punish you until you do.”
The key is that no matter how intense the coercion, they still want you to volunteer your arm to be needled (even a resigned surrender can be construed as voluntary for legal purposes). In that way there is no liability against anyone except yourself if it all goes to Hell, as a lot of people seem to be finding out. It is voluntary in their eyes, right to the point where they pin you down and hold you still.
The vaccinated and all those pointing fingers at the unvaccinated better be careful what they wish for. They might end up having to follow all the rules forever keeping up to date with their jabs, giving up all control for their digital passports. They may well end up the most heavily restricted humans on the planet once they have to follow the rules they wanted.
Unfortunately one of the ways Governments are measuring their success in fighting the virus is by the %age vaccinated. That is why now wanting to include the children. 80% is a ridiculously high target.
They won’t force you to get it but your freedoms, job etc may be affected if you don’t.
Pro-choice advocates say ‘her body, her choice’ yet when I don’t want to be vaccinated against the flu it’s suddenly ‘my body, their choice?’. F#%k them.
I qualify that by saying I have my little yellow immigration ‘vaccination passport’ and have had to prove the currency of my yellow fever vacc to get back into Australia after visiting South America a few years back. Always carried it when I travelled abroad for work or play. Over the journey I have had vaccs for rabies, Hep A/B, typhoid, yellow fever, polio and, in the past, the flu so I cant be categorized as an ‘anti-vaxxer’, I just refuse point blank to expose myself or my family to this one until I see more evidence regarding the efficacy and safety of the ‘messenger RNA’ approach over time. I have 15 year old twin sons and I would never forgive myself if as a result on me failing to do my own due dilligence they ended up with a long term health impact as a result of that vaccination. Given they are at zero risk of dying of CV19 and I at 47 and in rude health am at almost zero chance I’ll take my chances in the world unvaccinated, naked and afraid.
Download Telegram and follow Reiner Fuellmich Corona Investigative Committee interviews and litigations filed, follow Naomi Wolf on Telegram on vaccines, download Real America News app and follow the Warroom. Get on GETTR which is becoming the twitter killer. I noticed that Matt Canavan is on Gettr and he was interviewed by Bannon a few days ago discussing China. Sharri Markson has been on Warroom several times mainly about the Wuhan Laboratory and her book coming out in September.
I will sorely miss your contributions, Steve Kates!