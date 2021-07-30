Vaxxination and the core principle of conservative thought

This being near enough the only vaxx-hesitant site in the world, I will bid farewell to my blogging days here at Catallaxy with one last reminder of why so many are reluctant (“hesitant” as is the term of choice everywhere). But first my profound thanks to Sinclair for managing Australia’s best blogsite by far, a world-class collective of bloggers who always seemed to have something to say that added to the conversation. Nothing lasts forever, but Catallaxy will be missed. I enjoyed blogging, enjoyed reading what the others had to say, but enjoyed reading the comments most of all.

As for the matter at hand, people are reluctant/hesitant because no one knows what the long-term effect of the vaccines will be once they have been injected. Let me take you to one of the few other sites that have the same concerns: Thanks to Social Marketing, You Will Be Assimilated. There we find this:

They really, really, want us to get vaccinated. Whom do I mean when I use the word “they”? Well, for starters, there’s the government. All Western governments, in fact, even that of Hungary. “They” also includes the major media, Big Tech, the MSM, the universities and secondary schools, and all major philanthropic organizations. All of them are pushing relentlessly for all citizens to submit to the injection of an experimental medical treatment that uses messenger RNA, and whose long-term side effects are completely unknown. For as far back as I can remember, I have never experienced such a relentless full-court press by all social and political institutions in pursuit of a single goal…. There is only one possible outcome from the point of view of the vax pushers. You may be “hesitant”, but you cannot make a decision not to get the jab, and they will prod you and punish you until you do.

Anyway, you can go to the link. With Catallaxy gone, there is one less site in the world arguing for caution, which is the core principle of conservative thought.

PLUS THIS: There are still some out there trying to raise an alarm: Covid-19 Vaccine Analysis: The most common adverse events reported so far.

As of July 19, 2021 there were 419,513 adverse event reports associated with Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S., with a total of 1,814,326 symptoms reported. That’s according to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database…. The following is a summary of some of the most frequent adverse events reported to VAERS after Covid-19 vaccination. (It is not the entire list.)

You can go to the link to see the “summary” but that is only a partial list of what has happened immediately. What will be the effect two or three years from now? No one knows because no one can know. And by then, will there be anyone around who will tell you?

AND NOW THIS: Alan Jones column ended by Daily Telegraph amid controversial Covid and anti-lockdown commentary.

The Daily Telegraph has ended Alan Jones’s regular column amid controversy about his Covid-19 commentary, including calling the NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. There has been apparent tension inside News Corp Australia between the anti-lockdown Sky After Dark commentators like Jones and Andrew Bolt and the Holt Street newspapers, which have been promoting vaccination and criticising the “freedom” protest in Sydney…. “Have a look at Sky News YouTube, Sky News Facebook and Alan Jones Facebook and you can see. The same column that I write for the Tele goes up on my Facebook page. “The public can check it for themselves. 35 years at top of the radio – and I don’t resonate with the public? Honestly.”

You are either for Vaxxination or you will be cut down and cut off.