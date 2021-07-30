What could go wrong. Victoria’s humungous battery is on fire

Don’t worry, the site has been evacuated and crews are working to stop the fire from spreading to other batteries. Let’s hope they succeed!
A chemical fire that can’t be doused by water.
The rest of the battery facility is shut down.
Those relying on unreliable generation must realise that batteries are storage ,not generators, and tonight would have their lights off without coal backup.
Who will end up paying the bill, and the insurance if it’s even available?
I’ll take “taxpayers” for $200.
Ok, so how do you put it out? Or, just let it burn out? (spray water on adjoining containers and hope for the best?)
golly gee gosh, who could have possibly predicted that one of those millions of lithium cells stacked in containers might malfunction….
Did it catch covid?
Apparently this sort of large battery fire isn’t at all uncommon.
They’ll need to crane it into a dam or lake. Ohh can’t do that, pollution.
Perhaps let it go and build a concrete containment dome over the whole facility.
In Nothing to See Here news:
Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said the battery had been isolated and disconnected from the main electricity grid and “there are no implications” for supply.
Apart from one, little, tiny weeny implication.