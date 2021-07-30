What could go wrong. Victoria’s humungous battery is on fire

Posted on July 30, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Don’t worry, the site has been evacuated and crews are working to stop the fire from spreading to other batteries. Let’s hope they succeed!

Read all about it.

8 Responses to What could go wrong. Victoria’s humungous battery is on fire

  1. Aussieute says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    A chemical fire that can’t be doused by water.
    The rest of the battery facility is shut down.
    Those relying on unreliable generation must realise that batteries are storage ,not generators, and tonight would have their lights off without coal backup.

    Who will end up paying the bill, and the insurance if it’s even available?

  2. Timothy Neilson says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    Who will end up paying the bill, and the insurance if it’s even available?

    I’ll take “taxpayers” for $200.

  3. Speedbox says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    Ok, so how do you put it out? Or, just let it burn out? (spray water on adjoining containers and hope for the best?)

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    golly gee gosh, who could have possibly predicted that one of those millions of lithium cells stacked in containers might malfunction….

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    Did it catch covid?

  6. Lee says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Apparently this sort of large battery fire isn’t at all uncommon.

  7. Chris M says:
    July 30, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    They’ll need to crane it into a dam or lake. Ohh can’t do that, pollution.

    Perhaps let it go and build a concrete containment dome over the whole facility.

