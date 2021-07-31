Liberty Quote
Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done.— Robert Heinlein
Final Forum: July 31, 2021
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First!
Temporary reprieve…
Or something.
Zombie thread?
I did this once in broad daylight. This won’t be as successful…
Saturday, Saturday.
Saturday. Saturday, Saturday.
Saturday night’s alright.
Better than an election rigged.
Thank god Sinclair you bewdiful bald gnome.
It’s been a good run, and it’s over. Well it’s not over.
Well, sort of.
http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com/
All good things etc…..
Lets make it a good one, no bickering among the kiddies, no fights behind the bike shed.
Doo do do doo…
Doo do doot doot doo…
What’s going on here? You am an genius.
Bye to the best part of the internet. Thanks for all the informative debates and entertaining spats. I even learned a little about economics. All good things end.
NEW CATALLAXYFILES DOT COM
IT EXISTS BUT IT AIN’T ALIVE YET
URL
SECURITY
SERVER/HOSTING
ALL ACQUIRED
PENDING:
Content
Wordpress
Costs so far. Rounded up to the nearest dollar. Domains have only been purchased for one year.
Top security for site we are using: $28 (others have basic)
Other domains through Crazy Domains: $105
Domain name buying frenzy:
$137 – I think some charges are missing.
Server costs: 79 USD per month, paid in BTC (0.00207 BTC today, 105 AUD IIRC).
Email might be $5 per account (can’t remember if its $5, $5 pm or annual), wordpress (top level) is $25 per month.
http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com/
Leigh.
We are here xunt. Through the looking glass.
No Whalehunter. You are in the promised land.
All hail our new Doomlord. Dot.
I estimate the cost of keeping the new blog going each year with the level of paranoia I have to be $2010 p.a., with three email addresses
Can’t resist. For a certain Armadillo:
https://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/05/08/monday-forum-may-8-2017/comment-page-1/
Minus the cost of defamation insurance, which monty thinks is non-existent.
Dot, do I have your email? Some cash on the way when you let me know where to send it.
Thanks for providing this great forum.
All hail Dotlord.
Cheers for the finale, Sinclair.
WORLD’S BIGGEST FIREWORK SHELLS COMPILATION (Beautiful 24″ & 48″ shells)
Sad face
Thanks to all the contributors. Wow, what a gut wrenching time.
The russian stringbeans posing as female beach volleyists each has bad acne. Isn’t that a consequence of sucking up steroids and wotnots?
What role does Nelson Kidd-Players play in this? Maybe Manuel Utz knows?
Just burnin’ pixels while they last, K2. 🙂
How’s your plan now, Morrison?
Lame pics.
Music time:
***Old Hungarian Drinking Song Intensifies***
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y3KEhWTnWvE
Aptly named title.
Divided Society | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film 5:10
Pete M – insurance please, maybe site rules.
C.L. – I hope my plan is makes more sense to you now.
I would delegate C.L. as my Doomlord.
DB – my Mastodon idea was to let guys like you node off a main blog.
I hope Rafe & DB can guest blog here, along with any acadmics who thought they’d had to give it up.
JC, Areff – any other big time contributors – a small contribution would help. We still have some more costs to cover and I don’t expect to be covered for them all. I wanted to pay for all or some of the site. I am the registered owner…
Anyone else who pledged a regular donation – I would donate too…
Those segues…I want the site to be managed by a few but community driven.
Bed now….and despite some people thinking I can clap and make it rain, I will have most of tomorrow off.
Cost of running the site my way would be about $2k per year before defamation insurance.
Tidy EK in the last lame pic, Mark!
I hate Goodbyes , sort of emotional for me on all levels , The Cat is like losing an old and good friend(s). … maybe not ?
When one of the international giants of the blogosphere, Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit blogs the passing of the Cat, you know you have made a serious mark in the internet world.
No small thing, Prof. Add it to your CV.
This is a sad sad day. The freest blog on the interwebs … gone.
Have fun on the final. 👍
EA-18G Growler Vaporfest Arrival! – EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 – 3:30
Not if I can help it Enyaw.
We’re almost there.
http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com
It’s All Over Now
Steve, what I know about high speed aviation could be written on the back of a matchbox, but if any red blooded male doesn’t want to give up a testicle to be in the front seat of one of those jets he should hand in his man card.
Outstanding, and many thanks for your vids over the years.
Plenty more of Steve’s aviation vids coming, Pedros.
This is a hoot.
Pedro the Loafer says:
July 31, 2021 at 1:23 am
Stick around for the new place, Pedro.
Cheers, Dot.
As the Canola in WA’s wheatbelt blooms golden yellow from my office window (Just back from 2 days’ trafficking of WA’s finest Death Gluten and collecting government subsidies of $0.00 for the privilege), and the next few millions of tonnes of the 2021-22 Death Gluten harvest grow lush and fat and green in the rain, so I hope to see the New Cat (just like the Old Cat) flourish…