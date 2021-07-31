Final Forum: July 31, 2021

Posted on July 31, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

  5. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:03 am

    I did this once in broad daylight. This won’t be as successful…

  6. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:04 am

    Saturday, Saturday.

    Saturday. Saturday, Saturday.

  7. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:04 am

    Saturday night’s alright.

  8. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Better than an election rigged.

  9. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Thank god Sinclair you bewdiful bald gnome.

    It’s been a good run, and it’s over. Well it’s not over.

    Well, sort of.

    http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com/

  10. Bushkid says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:06 am

    All good things etc…..

    Lets make it a good one, no bickering among the kiddies, no fights behind the bike shed.

  11. m0nty says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:08 am

    Doo do do doo…
    Doo do doot doot doo…

  12. K2 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:10 am

    What’s going on here? You am an genius.

  13. Whalehunt Fun says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:12 am

    Bye to the best part of the internet. Thanks for all the informative debates and entertaining spats. I even learned a little about economics. All good things end.

  14. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:12 am

    NEW CATALLAXYFILES DOT COM

    IT EXISTS BUT IT AIN’T ALIVE YET

    URL
    SECURITY
    SERVER/HOSTING

    ALL ACQUIRED

    PENDING:

    Email
    Content
    Wordpress

    Costs so far. Rounded up to the nearest dollar. Domains have only been purchased for one year.

    Top security for site we are using: $28 (others have basic)

    Other domains through Crazy Domains: $105

    Domain name buying frenzy:

    $137 – I think some charges are missing.

    Server costs: 79 USD per month, paid in BTC (0.00207 BTC today, 105 AUD IIRC).

    Email might be $5 per account (can’t remember if its $5, $5 pm or annual), wordpress (top level) is $25 per month.

    http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com/

  15. K2 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Leigh.

    We are here xunt. Through the looking glass.

  16. K2 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:17 am

    No Whalehunter. You are in the promised land.

    All hail our new Doomlord. Dot.

  17. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:18 am

    I estimate the cost of keeping the new blog going each year with the level of paranoia I have to be $2010 p.a., with three email addresses

  19. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:18 am

    Minus the cost of defamation insurance, which monty thinks is non-existent.

  20. areff says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:19 am

    Dot, do I have your email? Some cash on the way when you let me know where to send it.

  21. Gerry says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:20 am

    Thanks for providing this great forum.

  22. areff says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:21 am

    All hail Dotlord.

  24. Seco says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:23 am

    Sad face

  25. Seco says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:24 am

    Thanks to all the contributors. Wow, what a gut wrenching time.

  26. areff says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:25 am

    The russian stringbeans posing as female beach volleyists each has bad acne. Isn’t that a consequence of sucking up steroids and wotnots?

  27. K2 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:27 am

    What role does Nelson Kidd-Players play in this? Maybe Manuel Utz knows?

  28. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:29 am

    Just burnin’ pixels while they last, K2. 🙂

  29. dover_beach says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:36 am

    Robert W Malone, MD
    @RWMaloneMD
    ·
    36m
    “vaccinated individuals infected with delta may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people infected with delta have measurable viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated and infected with the variant.” – WaPo

    How’s your plan now, Morrison?

  31. Rex Anger says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:41 am

    Music time:

    ***Old Hungarian Drinking Song Intensifies***

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y3KEhWTnWvE

  33. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:42 am

    Pete M – insurance please, maybe site rules.
    C.L. – I hope my plan is makes more sense to you now.
    I would delegate C.L. as my Doomlord.
    DB – my Mastodon idea was to let guys like you node off a main blog.
    I hope Rafe & DB can guest blog here, along with any acadmics who thought they’d had to give it up.
    JC, Areff – any other big time contributors – a small contribution would help. We still have some more costs to cover and I don’t expect to be covered for them all. I wanted to pay for all or some of the site. I am the registered owner…
    Anyone else who pledged a regular donation – I would donate too…

    Those segues…I want the site to be managed by a few but community driven.

    Bed now….and despite some people thinking I can clap and make it rain, I will have most of tomorrow off.

    Cost of running the site my way would be about $2k per year before defamation insurance.

  34. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:48 am

    Tidy EK in the last lame pic, Mark!

  35. Enyaw says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:50 am

    I hate Goodbyes , sort of emotional for me on all levels , The Cat is like losing an old and good friend(s). … maybe not ?

  36. Pedro the Loafer says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:56 am

    When one of the international giants of the blogosphere, Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit blogs the passing of the Cat, you know you have made a serious mark in the internet world.

    No small thing, Prof. Add it to your CV.

  37. Gab says:
    July 31, 2021 at 12:56 am

    This is a sad sad day. The freest blog on the interwebs … gone.

  39. Dot says:
    July 31, 2021 at 1:19 am

    Not if I can help it Enyaw.

    We’re almost there.

    http://www.newcatallaxyfiles.com

  41. Pedro the Loafer says:
    July 31, 2021 at 1:23 am

    Steve, what I know about high speed aviation could be written on the back of a matchbox, but if any red blooded male doesn’t want to give up a testicle to be in the front seat of one of those jets he should hand in his man card.

    Outstanding, and many thanks for your vids over the years.

  42. K2 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 1:31 am

    Plenty more of Steve’s aviation vids coming, Pedros.

    This is a hoot.

  43. Steve trickler says:
    July 31, 2021 at 1:39 am

    Pedro the Loafer says:
    July 31, 2021 at 1:23 am

    Stick around for the new place, Pedro.

    Cheers, Dot.

  44. Rex Anger says:
    July 31, 2021 at 2:20 am

    As the Canola in WA’s wheatbelt blooms golden yellow from my office window (Just back from 2 days’ trafficking of WA’s finest Death Gluten and collecting government subsidies of $0.00 for the privilege), and the next few millions of tonnes of the 2021-22 Death Gluten harvest grow lush and fat and green in the rain, so I hope to see the New Cat (just like the Old Cat) flourish…

