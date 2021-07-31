So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye

It was with great sadness that I read of the impending shut down of Catallaxy Files.

I was a contributor to the Cat for a couple of years and was quite flattered when Sinclair Davidson offered me a set of keys to administrative site. I was quite chuffed to be in the esteemed company of Sloan, Ergas, Kates, Davidson and many others.

I learned much over my time, probably more from the comments than the thinking process one goes through to write something. And even though I have not contributed to the Cat for a while, I always kept an eye out for what was there.

It will be a very sad day for debate when the Cat is finally put down.

So to all Cats, from top to bottom, thank you. And especially to Captain Cat, Professor Sinclair Davidson.

We are in very challenging times, so in the words of Gerard Henderson …

Keep Up the Fight!