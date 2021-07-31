So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye

It was with great sadness that I read of the impending shut down of Catallaxy Files.
I was a contributor to the Cat for a couple of years and was quite flattered when Sinclair Davidson offered me a set of keys to administrative site. I was quite chuffed to be in the esteemed company of Sloan, Ergas, Kates, Davidson and many others.
I learned much over my time, probably more from the comments than the thinking process one goes through to write something. And even though I have not contributed to the Cat for a while, I always kept an eye out for what was there.
It will be a very sad day for debate when the Cat is finally put down.
So to all Cats, from top to bottom, thank you. And especially to Captain Cat, Professor Sinclair Davidson.
We are in very challenging times, so in the words of Gerard Henderson …
Keep Up the Fight!
Yes thanks Sinclair and all that, but it is only over if we let it be over. We are just moving house, that is all, thanks to Dot. We also have a new landlord, like catallaxyfiles has had before, and newcatallaxyfiles.com is needed in these troubled times more deeply than at any time before.
So not goodbye, but hasta la vista.
TAFKAS – Loved your work.
Happy to help the Cat continue, too great a site to let it finish like this.
catallaxy-files.com
I put this on the dying Thursday thread but it could go anywhere: This quote means that what ever sins of which Cats may be guilty – the sin of silence is not one:
I have a subscription too and want to cancel it what number do I call so I can talk to the poor schelp who’ll be answering the phone to ask them to tell the higher-up that they are sinful craven cowards
Adam
Thanks for the kind words. I am blogging at SubStack now. It’s not as comment friendly as is/was the Cat, but it’s been fun owning rather than renting.