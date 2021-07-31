Guest post.

Posted on July 31, 2021 by Rafe Champion
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Guest post.

  1. Drax says:
    July 31, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Wonderful post. Thank you.

  2. tgs says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:08 am

    along with getting angry about being ordered around.

    If anything I think covid has shown the opposite.

    Australians like to think we’re anti-authoritarian larrakins but covid has revealed most of us to be cowardly, statist pussys who love nothing more to scold, dob others in and be ordered what to do by daddy-government.

  3. Bruce in WA says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Yes, I’m angry … so angry my wife worries about what it’s doing to my health.

    Nice piece of writing.

  4. Lurcio says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:27 am

    Quite possibly your best article yet Vikki, well said.

  5. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:33 am

    Lurcio says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:27 am

    +1

    Brought tears to my eyes.

  6. Karabar says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Love your writing style Vikki.
    As well as your ability to cut through to the real isssue.
    When will the journo’s start asking Gladys if she is aware that all the ‘testing’ has not only been meaningless, but the root of the problem?
    The FDA in the US announces that the RT-PCR test (advised by its inventor to not be used as a diagnostic tool) was actually referenced to an imaginary concoction?

  7. Cynic of A says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Out of curiosity, and empathy with the article, would they throw the kid in jail if he didn’t pay the fine?
    I guess not, as these days they just steal it from his bank account, don’t they?
    Bastards!
    A bit on Sinc’s closing the blog. Reading the 1000 plus comments, I never realised there were so many arseholes reading his blog.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Thank you Vikki….superb, beautiful. Did the DT publish this? Ah yes they did…good but my anger and fury at the DT is palpable. Please pass this info onto Mr English, head honcho at the DT, his publication’s coverage of the protests has been utterly disgraceful and the final nail in the coffin was terminating Alan Jones’ weekly piece…I doubt whether my sub will last much longer. The only reason I currently sub to the DT is to read and comment on Tim Blair’s blog and to read you, Miranda, James Morrow and a few others but given the increasing GetUp troll attacks on Tim Blair’s site that sub will also go by the wayside sooner rather than later. Last Sunday…as the sickening MSM hysteria over the “protest” intensified…led by people who reside in Sydney’s more affluent suburbs I wrote the following on Blair’s blog..

    “Pure totalitarianism. Joe and Adolf are smiling in hell.

    Yesterday in Sydney there was a protest and it wasn’t some ratbag protest, it numbered in the thousands. Looking at footage it’s clear to me that most of the protesters were from Sydney’s sprawling west & south-west suburbs, areas filled with men and women who work as tradies, plumbers, truckies, tilers, sparkies, rubbish collectors, bus drivers, builders, cleaners etc, blue collar workers, the type of people who get up at 4.00 a.m. (or earlier) every day, not to go for an indulgent swim at Bronte Beach or for a run like a top tier lawyer or marketing executive but to actually physically go to work, to get this city moving. These people can’t take a laptop home and everything continues as before because these people’s livelihoods depend on the physical act of going to work and being on a work site.

    Yesterday afternoon, as the first pictures came in, there was one of a woman wearing a hijab holding up a placard with the words “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” Bravo to this woman.

    I also note the confected outrage uttered yesterday afternoon from Hazzard and Elliott and I can’t help comparing it to the lack of similar outrage after the 6 June 2020 BLM protest.

    But…priorities, priorities. Gosh, how dare you compare men and women protesting their inability to earn a living and put food on the table to that of progressives and activists protesting the death of a sleazy thug twelve thousands miles away?”

  9. RobK says:
    July 31, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Well done.

  10. Cassie of Sydney says:
    July 31, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Oh and Vikki, I will never ever vote Liberal or National again…..it’s the Lib Dems…..and I’ve joined the party.

  11. John64 says:
    July 31, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Beautifully written Vicki – thank you.

    The only upside I can see to our present situation is that all tyrants through history have eventually come to a sticky end. I hope ours get their comeuppance one day.

  12. Struth says:
    July 31, 2021 at 11:21 am

    stop ordering people and start explaining.

    They can’t explain the unexplainable.
    Waiting for an explanation for this madness, is infact also madness.
    They are criminals, and your other half is not opposing this loudly enough for my liking not at all.
    He better stand up soon and denounce this, or he may end up with the fate of so many others once Australians truly become angry.
    You don’t need that Vicki.
    Best you straighten him out and be your dads girl.
    He must stand up.
    How can you sleep with a man who could do so much good right now but does nothing?
    I might seem out of place, but I won’t have people claiming the moral high ground here that don’t deserve it.
    Get Barnaby to do something…you have more power than you know.
    You are his woman.
    Do it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.