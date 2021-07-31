Guest post.

-
Win hearts and minds
If you want to lose the country that has been so disciplined that we have had the lowest Covid death rate in the world, start pushing them around. The reason we have been so successful compared to any other OECD country – if we had followed that average some 35,000 people would have died – is not because of any government order but because Australians are disciplined and egalitarian.
You win them with logic.
People know if they have a virulent case of the flu, not to give it to anyone else. Anyone with a brain can work that out.
But when you stop the chippies from going to work on a construction site overnight, stop kids from seeing grandma with an arbitrary boundary and no logical explanation, you lose the people who have given us the lowest death rate in the world.
Supporting our vulnerable should be celebrated but, instead, the teenage grandson of an octogenarian in Earlwood copped a $1000 fine for straying past an arbitrary boundary to check Nonna was OK.
When you start fining a kid to see his grandmother, that is illogical and authoritarian.
Compassion is in our DNA, along with getting angry about being ordered around. Thanks to our history of colonisation, blackbirding, fleeing war, starvation, communism, dictatorships or imprisoned as convicts, we don’t like being pushed around.
Drafting all-encompassing stayat-home orders for Western Sydney may be easy when your whole life has been lived with a view of Fort Denison and only talking to others who also have that view of Fort Denison.
But you need to take a trip down Parramatta Rd where many rely on their physical strength to earn an income and many of their grandmothers rely on them for fresh sheets.
When we hear then, of how we must stay locked in houses for protection, lives on hold indefinitely, the only support being from Centrelink, you empathise with why thousands of people marched.
You can be opposed to people breaking the law without establishing a strike force to hunt them down.
Now we are sending politicians to empathy training for sexual harassment, which in a world of massive deficits and debts, is like thinking about replacing the wallpaper as the house burns down.
If you want a real shot at empathy – probably the biggest unreported casualty of Covid – then Premiers should include the following statistics in their daily Covid sermon: Small businesses shutting down; suicides; post-natal depression cases as new mothers, sleepless and shaking, face another teary day with no hands allowed to offer help; number of Nonnas staring at the ceiling craving fresh sheets.
The Black Lives Matter marches were technically illegal but I agree broadly with the objective for equality and no overnight strike force came waving $1000 fines at them.
Now when people arc up, rather than trying to understand them, the government hunts them down and slaps them with another whopping bill they can’t afford.
If you have never been in the boots of a Western Sydney tradie, or the trainers of a grandson with a sick Nonna, now is the time to imagine how they would fit.
Voluntary care work, the fabric that knits our society together, is another unreported casualty.
Zoom won’t wash the bedding. Netflix won’t cook a hot meal for the sick. FaceTime won’t change your tyre when you are stranded by the side of the road. Skype won’t hold the baby so you can have a shower.
This work often done by family friends and kind strangers, is not considered at all by those with a view of Fort Denison, surrounded by spreadsheets and polling, catered for by food delivery services that they can happily afford. They have not been weakened by age, disability, birth or mental ill-health.
The attitude of empathy in Australia is the person who stops to change your tyre.
They do the right thing because it is logical and compassionate.
CEOs on multimillion-dollar pay packets send government relations advisers on six-figures to ask the taxpayer for more money to fund their impacted business, while the Western Sydney tradies who cannot afford PR wizards are given no notice that the construction industry is being shut down overnight.
In Earlwood, a group of nonnas went door to door to raise money to pay the $1000 fine for the 18-year-old boy who went to see his grandmother.
My friend, who spends his days in a suit with polling and statistics, who has never cleaned his kitchen let alone someone else’s, hands over $100.
Empathy training came to his door in the guise of two old ladies and a tray of baklava.
Theirs is a story of heart and beauty through this epoch of bare hotel rooms and quarantine dinners, watching your grandkids grow up on dodgy internet connection, of missing baby kisses and first words and, for some, last words and the stories that once bored you but you probably won’t ever hear again.
Empathy is to look through their eyes, see Parramatta Rd, not Fort Denison, stop ordering people and start explaining.
Liberty Quote
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.— Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt
-
Wonderful post. Thank you.
If anything I think covid has shown the opposite.
Australians like to think we’re anti-authoritarian larrakins but covid has revealed most of us to be cowardly, statist pussys who love nothing more to scold, dob others in and be ordered what to do by daddy-government.
Yes, I’m angry … so angry my wife worries about what it’s doing to my health.
Nice piece of writing.
Quite possibly your best article yet Vikki, well said.
+1
Brought tears to my eyes.
Love your writing style Vikki.
As well as your ability to cut through to the real isssue.
When will the journo’s start asking Gladys if she is aware that all the ‘testing’ has not only been meaningless, but the root of the problem?
The FDA in the US announces that the RT-PCR test (advised by its inventor to not be used as a diagnostic tool) was actually referenced to an imaginary concoction?
Out of curiosity, and empathy with the article, would they throw the kid in jail if he didn’t pay the fine?
I guess not, as these days they just steal it from his bank account, don’t they?
Bastards!
A bit on Sinc’s closing the blog. Reading the 1000 plus comments, I never realised there were so many arseholes reading his blog.
Thank you Vikki….superb, beautiful. Did the DT publish this? Ah yes they did…good but my anger and fury at the DT is palpable. Please pass this info onto Mr English, head honcho at the DT, his publication’s coverage of the protests has been utterly disgraceful and the final nail in the coffin was terminating Alan Jones’ weekly piece…I doubt whether my sub will last much longer. The only reason I currently sub to the DT is to read and comment on Tim Blair’s blog and to read you, Miranda, James Morrow and a few others but given the increasing GetUp troll attacks on Tim Blair’s site that sub will also go by the wayside sooner rather than later. Last Sunday…as the sickening MSM hysteria over the “protest” intensified…led by people who reside in Sydney’s more affluent suburbs I wrote the following on Blair’s blog..
“Pure totalitarianism. Joe and Adolf are smiling in hell.
Yesterday in Sydney there was a protest and it wasn’t some ratbag protest, it numbered in the thousands. Looking at footage it’s clear to me that most of the protesters were from Sydney’s sprawling west & south-west suburbs, areas filled with men and women who work as tradies, plumbers, truckies, tilers, sparkies, rubbish collectors, bus drivers, builders, cleaners etc, blue collar workers, the type of people who get up at 4.00 a.m. (or earlier) every day, not to go for an indulgent swim at Bronte Beach or for a run like a top tier lawyer or marketing executive but to actually physically go to work, to get this city moving. These people can’t take a laptop home and everything continues as before because these people’s livelihoods depend on the physical act of going to work and being on a work site.
Yesterday afternoon, as the first pictures came in, there was one of a woman wearing a hijab holding up a placard with the words “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” Bravo to this woman.
I also note the confected outrage uttered yesterday afternoon from Hazzard and Elliott and I can’t help comparing it to the lack of similar outrage after the 6 June 2020 BLM protest.
But…priorities, priorities. Gosh, how dare you compare men and women protesting their inability to earn a living and put food on the table to that of progressives and activists protesting the death of a sleazy thug twelve thousands miles away?”
Well done.
Oh and Vikki, I will never ever vote Liberal or National again…..it’s the Lib Dems…..and I’ve joined the party.
Beautifully written Vicki – thank you.
The only upside I can see to our present situation is that all tyrants through history have eventually come to a sticky end. I hope ours get their comeuppance one day.
They can’t explain the unexplainable.
Waiting for an explanation for this madness, is infact also madness.
They are criminals, and your other half is not opposing this loudly enough for my liking not at all.
He better stand up soon and denounce this, or he may end up with the fate of so many others once Australians truly become angry.
You don’t need that Vicki.
Best you straighten him out and be your dads girl.
He must stand up.
How can you sleep with a man who could do so much good right now but does nothing?
I might seem out of place, but I won’t have people claiming the moral high ground here that don’t deserve it.
Get Barnaby to do something…you have more power than you know.
You are his woman.
Do it.